UG CLAT 2024 was conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023, by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) for students seeking admissions in the UG Law programs of 22 registered law institutions from across the nation, under the Consortium. The CLAT 2024 exam was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. As opposed to the previous years, CLAT 2024 exam had a total of 150 questions. In this article, we have shared the today’s CLAT question paper for UG and PG exams. The CLAT question paper PDF download link is given towards the end of the article.

CLAT 2024 Overview CLAT UG 2024 Exam Particulars Details Name CLAT Exam 2024 Question Paper Language English Time Duration 2 hours Mode Offline Areas tested English Language General Knowledge, including Current Affairs Quantitative Techniques Logical Reasoning Legal Reasoning Types of questions asked Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on Unseem Passages Number of questions asked 120 questions Total marks 120 marks Marking scheme Correct answer = +1 Incorrect answer = -0.25

CLAT 2024 Question Paper Section Wise Analysis

As per the initial conversations with candidates, the overall difficulty was moderate with few tricky questions here and there. However, the paper was lengthy. CLAT questions are not always set alike. The question paper difficulty level is set in such a manner that it caters to the cognitive capacity of all candidates ranging from below-average preparation to good preparation. There are five sections in the question paper and more often than not, the difficulty level for each section in the CLAT UG Question paper varies.

UG CLAT 2024 Question Paper: Section Wise Difficulty Analysis

Sections Difficulty Level English Language Easy to Moderate, Lengthy

Current Affairs including General Knowledge Moderate, Based on Latest News

Legal Reasoning Easy Logical Reasoning Moderate and Tricky

Quantitative Techniques. Difficult, few tricky questions

CLAT UG 2024 Question Paper Download PDF

CLAT UG exam started at 2 pm on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Students had 2 hours, until 4 pm, to attempt the paper. As per the exam day instructions by the Consortium of NLUs, students are allowed to carry their question booklet outside the exam hall.

CLAT PG Question Paper 2024 Download PDF

