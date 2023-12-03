Quick Links

CLAT exam 2024 has been successfully completed on November 3, 2023. Candidates can now download the CLAT 2024 question paper PDF here. We have shared the direct link to download the CLAT UG question paper along with that of CLAT PG exam. 

Dec 3, 2023, 16:58 IST
Download CLAT 2024 Question Paper PDF here. 

UG CLAT 2024 was conducted on Sunday, December 3, 2023, by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) for students seeking admissions in the UG Law programs of 22 registered law institutions from across the nation, under the Consortium.  The CLAT 2024 exam was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. As opposed to the previous years, CLAT 2024 exam had a total of 150 questions. In this article, we have shared the today’s CLAT question paper for UG and PG exams. The CLAT question paper PDF download link is given towards the end of the article.

CLAT 2024 Overview

CLAT UG 2024 Exam Particulars

Details

Name

CLAT Exam 2024

Question Paper Language

English

Time Duration

2 hours

Mode

Offline

Areas tested

English Language

Types of questions asked

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) based on Unseem Passages

Number of questions asked

120 questions

Total marks

120 marks

Marking scheme

Correct answer = +1

Incorrect answer = -0.25 

CLAT 2024 Question Paper Section Wise Analysis

As per the initial conversations with candidates, the overall difficulty was moderate with few tricky questions here and there. However, the paper was lengthy. CLAT questions are not always set alike. The question paper difficulty level is set in such a manner that it caters to the cognitive capacity of all candidates ranging from below-average preparation to good preparation. There are five sections in the question paper and more often than not, the difficulty level for each section in the CLAT UG Question paper varies.

UG CLAT 2024 Question Paper: Section Wise Difficulty Analysis

Check UG CLAT 2024 Section Wise Analysis in detail.

Sections

Difficulty Level

English Language

Easy to Moderate, Lengthy

Current Affairs including General Knowledge

Moderate, Based on Latest News

Legal Reasoning

Easy

Logical Reasoning

Moderate and Tricky

Quantitative Techniques.

Difficult, few tricky questions

CLAT UG 2024 Question Paper Download PDF

CLAT UG exam started at 2 pm on Sunday, December 3, 2023. Students had 2 hours, until 4 pm, to attempt the paper. As per the exam day instructions by the Consortium of NLUs, students are allowed to carry their question booklet outside the exam hall.

Click on the free download link below to download the 2024 CLAT UG Question paper:

Download CLAT UG 2024 Question Paper Download PDF 

(Link to be activated soon)

CLAT PG Question Paper 2024 Download PDF

For your reference, you should also check the previous year CLAT UG Question Papers below:

Previous Year CLAT Question Papers PDF Download

Download CLAT 2023 Question Paper PDF

Download CLAT 2022 Question Paper PDF

Download CLAT 2021 Question Paper PDF

