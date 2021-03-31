CMAT 2021 Exam Analysis by IMS – Know Expected Cut-off, Difficulty Level
CMAT 2021 exam has been conducted by on 31st March in morning slot. Find out the CMAT exam analysis and know the exam difficulty level and expected cutoff.
National Testing Agency has conducted the CMAT 2021 (Slot 1) on March 31, 2021 between 9 am and 12:30 pm at various test centers in India. Aspirants can check the overall CMAT Exam Analysis 2021 as shared by the experts at IMS Learning Resource. Carefully read the types of questions being asked in the exam along with the exam difficulty level. Candidates will also find the CMAT 2021 expected cutoff score along with the CMAT exam analysis.
Read CMAT 2021 detailed exam analysis as mentioned under:-
CMAT Exam Analysis 2021 by IMS
CMAT added a new section to the test making it a three and a half hour test form the earlier three hour test. The new section, Innovation and Entrepreneurship was optional and carried 25 questions. The candidates who opted for the additional section received 30 minutes extra.
TEST OVERVIEW
The structure of the test and estimates of good attempts are as follows:
|
Section
|
No Of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Good Attempts
|
Overall LOD
|
Quantitative Techniques and
|
25
|
4
|
100
|
18-20
|
Moderate
|
Data Interpretation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Logical Reasoning
|
25
|
4
|
100
|
21-23
|
Easy -Moderate
|
Language Comprehension
|
|
25
|
4
|
100
|
17-19
|
Easy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General Awareness
|
25
|
4
|
100
|
9-11
|
Difficult
|
Total
|
100
|
4
|
400
|
65-70
|
Moderate
- The test had no sectional
- 4 marks for a correct response .Each Incorrect response invited negative (-) 1 mark
VERDICT
- Overall, the test was slightly tougher than CMAT
- As is the case generally with CMAT, this year in slot 1 too, time was not a constraining
- General Awareness Section was challenging and will become the decisive section and impact the overall
Based on the feedback received from IMS candidates and experts, we expect the following percentiles against scores for CMAT 2021 (based on Slot 1)
|
Score
|
Percentile
|
300 +
|
99.95+
|
265-270
|
99
|
220-225
|
95
|
190-195
|
90
OVERVIEW OF THE SECTIONS
Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation
- Like is generally the case in CMATs (2020 being an exception with one DI set of 3 questions), it had all single questions and no set-based
- The Quant Section was slightly tougher compared to the Quant section of CMAT 2020
- Students reported that the section had a lot of easy questions or sitters that required implementation of simple basic
- As normally is the case, this section was dominated by Arithmetic based
- The rest of the questions were distributed in the areas of Algebra, Numbers, Modern Math and
- This time both Data Interpretation questions were singular
Break-up of the questions was as follows
|
Area
|
No of Questions.
|
Specifics /Topics
|
Arithmetic
|
10
|
Percentages, Time-speed-distance, Time-work, Ratio- Proportion, SI-CI, Mixtures & Allegations, Work Pipes & Cisterns,
|
Algebra
|
3
|
Quadratic equations, Linear Equations
|
Geometry
|
1
|
Triangles
|
Modern Math
|
4
|
Function, Probability , Permutation - Combination, Venn Diagram
|
Numbers
|
5
|
Properties of Numbers, Surds & Indices, HCF LCM
|
Data Interpretation
|
2
|
Table, Pie-Chart
This year they have introduced two new types of questions.
- Two statements with two questions were In this, one needs to find true statement/s among the given statements. Here, one needs to solve 2 questions instead of one question.
- Another type was ‘Match the columns’.
Logical Reasoning
- The Logical Reasoning section was quite doable and easier compared to the LR section of CMAT
- There were 25 logical reasoning questions out of which 3 were
- All the questions were stand-alone. The questions were not lengthy and many questions were straight forward and very easy to
- According to students, the section had questions on Coding-decoding, Series, Analogies, Blood Relations, Circular Arrangement, Matrix Arrangement, Counting number of figures, Syllogisms, Visual Reasoning
Break-up of the questions was as follows
|
Area
Verbal Reasoning
|
No of Questions.
3
|
Specifics /Topics
Critical Reasoning
|
Non Verbal Reasoning
|
22
|
Coding-decoding, Relations, Series, Analogies,Blood Relations, Arrangements(Circular & Matrix), Visual Reasoning, Directions, Counting number of figures etc.
Language Comprehension
- The Language Comprehension Section consisted of 14 Reading Comprehension questions and 11 Non-RC
- This year there were four Reading Comprehension passages with 14 The lengths of the passages varied from 80 words to 400 words. The questions on the two short passages (about 80 words each) were of a higher difficulty level compared to those on the longer passages (400 to 500 words each).
- The non-RC questions were easy to
Break-up of the questions was as follows
|
Area
|
No of Questions.
|
Specifics /Topics
|
Reading Comprehension
(4 passages)
|
14
|
(approx. 80 to 500 words)
|
Vocabulary
|
3
|
Synonyms, Fill in the Blanks
|
Grammar
|
8
|
Sentence Correction/Improvement
General Awareness
- Out of the 25 General Awareness questions, 17 were based on Static 8 questions were on Current Affairs.
- Around 15 questions were based on Indian events, 7 were on international ones and the remaining 3 were miscellaneous
Break-up of the questions was as follows
|
Area
|
No of Questions.
|
Specifics /Topics
|
Static GK
|
17
|
Indian Context 15 questions International 7 questions
Miscellaneous 3 questions
|
Current Affairs
|
8