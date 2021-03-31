CMAT 2021 Exam Analysis by IMS – Know Expected Cut-off, Difficulty Level

National Testing Agency has conducted the CMAT 2021 (Slot 1) on March 31, 2021 between 9 am and 12:30 pm at various test centers in India. Aspirants can check the overall CMAT Exam Analysis 2021 as shared by the experts at IMS Learning Resource. Carefully read the types of questions being asked in the exam along with the exam difficulty level. Candidates will also find the CMAT 2021 expected cutoff score along with the CMAT exam analysis.

Read CMAT 2021 detailed exam analysis as mentioned under:-

CMAT Exam Analysis 2021 by IMS

CMAT added a new section to the test making it a three and a half hour test form the earlier three hour test. The new section, Innovation and Entrepreneurship was optional and carried 25 questions. The candidates who opted for the additional section received 30 minutes extra.

TEST OVERVIEW

The structure of the test and estimates of good attempts are as follows:

Section No Of Questions Marks per Question Maximum Marks Good Attempts Overall LOD Quantitative Techniques and 25 4 100 18-20 Moderate Data Interpretation Logical Reasoning 25 4 100 21-23 Easy -Moderate Language Comprehension 25 4 100 17-19 Easy General Awareness 25 4 100 9-11 Difficult Total 100 4 400 65-70 Moderate

The test had no sectional

4 marks for a correct response .Each Incorrect response invited negative (-) 1 mark

VERDICT

Overall, the test was slightly tougher than CMAT

As is the case generally with CMAT, this year in slot 1 too, time was not a constraining

General Awareness Section was challenging and will become the decisive section and impact the overall

Based on the feedback received from IMS candidates and experts, we expect the following percentiles against scores for CMAT 2021 (based on Slot 1)

Score Percentile 300 + 99.95+ 265-270 99 220-225 95 190-195 90

OVERVIEW OF THE SECTIONS

Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation

Like is generally the case in CMATs (2020 being an exception with one DI set of 3 questions), it had all single questions and no set-based

The Quant Section was slightly tougher compared to the Quant section of CMAT 2020

Students reported that the section had a lot of easy questions or sitters that required implementation of simple basic

As normally is the case, this section was dominated by Arithmetic based

The rest of the questions were distributed in the areas of Algebra, Numbers, Modern Math and

This time both Data Interpretation questions were singular

Break-up of the questions was as follows

Area No of Questions. Specifics /Topics Arithmetic 10 Percentages, Time-speed-distance, Time-work, Ratio- Proportion, SI-CI, Mixtures & Allegations, Work Pipes & Cisterns, Algebra 3 Quadratic equations, Linear Equations Geometry 1 Triangles Modern Math 4 Function, Probability , Permutation - Combination, Venn Diagram Numbers 5 Properties of Numbers, Surds & Indices, HCF LCM Data Interpretation 2 Table, Pie-Chart

This year they have introduced two new types of questions.

Two statements with two questions were In this, one needs to find true statement/s among the given statements. Here, one needs to solve 2 questions instead of one question.

Another type was ‘Match the columns’.

Logical Reasoning

The Logical Reasoning section was quite doable and easier compared to the LR section of CMAT

There were 25 logical reasoning questions out of which 3 were

All the questions were stand-alone. The questions were not lengthy and many questions were straight forward and very easy to

According to students, the section had questions on Coding-decoding, Series, Analogies, Blood Relations, Circular Arrangement, Matrix Arrangement, Counting number of figures, Syllogisms, Visual Reasoning

Break-up of the questions was as follows

Area Verbal Reasoning No of Questions. 3 Specifics /Topics Critical Reasoning Non Verbal Reasoning 22 Coding-decoding, Relations, Series, Analogies,Blood Relations, Arrangements(Circular & Matrix), Visual Reasoning, Directions, Counting number of figures etc.

Language Comprehension

The Language Comprehension Section consisted of 14 Reading Comprehension questions and 11 Non-RC

This year there were four Reading Comprehension passages with 14 The lengths of the passages varied from 80 words to 400 words. The questions on the two short passages (about 80 words each) were of a higher difficulty level compared to those on the longer passages (400 to 500 words each).

The non-RC questions were easy to

Break-up of the questions was as follows

Area No of Questions. Specifics /Topics Reading Comprehension (4 passages) 14 (approx. 80 to 500 words) Vocabulary 3 Synonyms, Fill in the Blanks Grammar 8 Sentence Correction/Improvement

General Awareness

Out of the 25 General Awareness questions, 17 were based on Static 8 questions were on Current Affairs.

Around 15 questions were based on Indian events, 7 were on international ones and the remaining 3 were miscellaneous

Break-up of the questions was as follows