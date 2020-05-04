CMFRI Recruitment 2020 for Field Assistant and SRF Posts

CMFRI Recruitment 2020: Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) invited applications for the post of Field Assistant and Senior Research Fellow (SRF). The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 20 May 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application: 20 May 2020
Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute Vacancy Details
- Field Assistant - 2 Posts
- SRF - 6 Posts
Salary:
- Field Assistant - Rs. 18000/- + HRA per month
- SRF - Rs. 31,000/-+ HRA per month in the first two years and Rs. 35,000 + HRA for the third year
Eligibility Criteria for Field Assistant and Senior Research Fellow Posts Job
Educational Qualification:
- Field Assistant - Graduate degree in any discipline
- SRF - M.Sc. in Marine Biology / Zoology/Life Sciences or M.F.Sc.; Should have NET qualifications and 2 years of research experiences.
Age Limit:
35 Years
Selection Process for CMFRI Field Assistant and SRF Posts
Shortlisted candidates will be informed through email only for appearing before the interview committee.
How to Apply for the CMFRI Field Assistant and SRF Posts Jobs 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications by email to dolphincmfri@gmail.com on or before 20 May 2020. For any clarification candidates may contact “The Principal Investigator,Marine mammal project, Fishery Environment & Management Division, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, P.O.Box 1603, Ernakulam North P.O., Kochi – 682018, Kerala. Email: dolphincmfri@gmail.com.
CMFRI Field Assistant and SRF Recruitment Notification PDF and Application Form
