CMFRI Recruitment 2020 for Field Assistant and SRF Posts

CMFRI Recruitment 2020: Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) invited applications for the post of Field Assistant and Senior Research Fellow (SRF). The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 20 May 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 20 May 2020

Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute Vacancy Details

Field Assistant - 2 Posts

SRF - 6 Posts

Salary:

Field Assistant - Rs. 18000/- + HRA per month

SRF - Rs. 31,000/-+ HRA per month in the first two years and Rs. 35,000 + HRA for the third year

Eligibility Criteria for Field Assistant and Senior Research Fellow Posts Job

Educational Qualification:

Field Assistant - Graduate degree in any discipline

SRF - M.Sc. in Marine Biology / Zoology/Life Sciences or M.F.Sc.; Should have NET qualifications and 2 years of research experiences.

Age Limit:

35 Years

Selection Process for CMFRI Field Assistant and SRF Posts

Shortlisted candidates will be informed through email only for appearing before the interview committee.

How to Apply for the CMFRI Field Assistant and SRF Posts Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications by email to dolphincmfri@gmail.com on or before 20 May 2020. For any clarification candidates may contact “The Principal Investigator,Marine mammal project, Fishery Environment & Management Division, Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, P.O.Box 1603, Ernakulam North P.O., Kochi – 682018, Kerala. Email: dolphincmfri@gmail.com.

