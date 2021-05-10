Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

CMOH Alipurduar Recruitment 2021 for Lab Technician and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Check Details

Officer of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Alipurduar (West Bengal) has invited applications for the  posts of Lab Technician and CC Technician on its official website. Check details.

Created On: May 10, 2021 11:56 IST
CMOH, Alipurduar Recruitment Notification

 CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification: Officer of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Alipurduar (West Bengal) has invited applications for 07 posts of Lab Technician and CC Technician under COVID-19 urgent recruitment. The interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 17 May 2021. 

Notification Details for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Memo No: CMOH/APD/1567
Important Date for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Date of walk-in-interview: 17 May 2021

Vacancy Details for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification: 
CC(Critical Care) Technicians-05
Laboratory Technician-02

Eligibility Criteria for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
CC(Critical Care) Technicians: Passes HS Examination (10+2) or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology. 
2 Year Diploma in Critical care technology from State Medical Faculty, West Bengal, or
Bachelor in Critical care technology from any recognized university. 

Laboratory Technician:   Passes HS Examination (10+2) or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology. 
Graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology (B.Sc. MLT)
Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT).
Check the short notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts. 

How to Download: CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification PDF

  • Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department i.e. https://www.wbhealth.gov.in.
  • Go to the Career / Recruitment Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link "Walk in interview for CC technicians & lab technicians (COVID Urgent)" given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Schedule.
  • Candidates should take print out of the schedule and save a copy for future reference


How to Apply for CMOH, Alipurduar (West Bengal) Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 17 May 2021 at 12.00 P.M. at the office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Alipurduar, Matrisadan Building, 1st Floor, New Alipurduar, Ward No. XVI, Dist- Alipurduar, Pin 736121. Check the details notification for details in this regards. 
