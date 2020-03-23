CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020: 200 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, FTMO & Other Posts

CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020: Department of Health & Family Welfare, North 24Parganas West Bengal has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, FTMO and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 16 March 2020

Last date for submission of application: 17 April 2020

CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse (NUHM) - 181 Posts

FTMO (NUHM) - 11 Posts

District Consultant Quality Monitoring (Quality Assurance Programme) - 1 Post

MO (Thalassaemia Control Programme) - 1 Post

CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse (NUHM) - Candidates holding GNM from an Institute recognized by Indian Nursing Council are eligible to apply and candidate must have knowledge of the local language.

FTMO (NUHM) - Candidates with MBBS from an MCI recognized institute with one-year compulsory internship are eligible to apply. Candidate must be registered with West Bengal Medical Council.

District Consultant Quality Monitoring (Quality Assurance Programme) - Candidate should have a Degree in Statistics from a recognized University.

MO (Thalassaemia Control Programme) - Candidates with MBBS from an MCI recognized institute are eligible to apply.

Vacancies under WBSAP&CS

Lab Tech - Graduate in Medical Laboratory Technology {B.Sc.), with minimum 1-year experience after graduation OR Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT); with minimum 2 years experiences after diploma.

Data Manager - Candidates with Graduation Degree with Diploma in Computer Application or O Level course from DOEACC are eligible to apply.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Banamalipore, Barasat District Hospital Campus, North 24 Parganas, PIN-700124 on or before 17 Apr 2020.

CMOH DHFWS North 24 Parganas Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 100/-

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 50/-





