CPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Various Executives Posts at cpcl.co.in, Check Salary, Eligibility and How To Apply

CPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has issued a notice in the Employment Newspaper (10 to 16 September) 2022 for Executives in Various Disciplines including Chemical, Mechanical,Electrical and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 21 September 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the above posts will be appointed in the IDA Pay Scale of `50,000-1,80,000 on a basic pay of `50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand only) in Grade ‘A’ in Supervisory cadre, subject to medical fitness. The tentative date for online exam is 16 October 2022.

Notification Details CPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Advt.No.2 of 2022 – CPCL/HRD:03:056

Important Dates CPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 21 September 2022

Tentative date for downloading Admit Card: 04 October 2022

Tentative date of Online Test : 16 October 2022

Vacancy Details CPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Engineer (Chemical)-04

Engineer (Mechanical)-04

Engineer (Electrical) -02

Engineer (Civil)-02

Engineer (Instrument)-02

Engineer (Metallurgy)-01

Officer (HR)-03

Officer (Marketing)-02

Officer (ITS)-01

Officer (Legal)-01

Eligibility Criteria CPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Engineer (Chemical)-First Class Graduate Degree in Engineering / Technology in Chemical /

Petroleum / Petrochemicals with not less than 60% mark in aggregate of all

semesters / years. SC/ST/PwBD candidates need to score a minimum 55%

against reserved positions.

Engineer (Mechanical)-First Class Graduate Degree in Engineering / Technology in Mechanical with not less than 60% mark in aggregate of all semesters / years. SC/ST/PwBD

candidates need to score a minimum 55% against reserved positions

Engineer (Electrical) -First Class Graduate Degree in Engineering / Technology in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics with not less than 60% mark in aggregate of all semesters / years.

SC/ST/PwBD candidates need to score a minimum 55% against reservedpositions

Engineer (Civil)-First Class Graduate Degree in Engineering / Technology in Civil with not less

than 60% mark in aggregate of all semesters / years. SC/ST/PwBD candidates

need to score a minimum 55% against reserved positions.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF



How to Apply CPCL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates can apply online for these posts with official website on or before 21 September 2022.