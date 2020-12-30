CPCL 2nd Slot Selection List 2020 Out for Trade Apprentice Post @cpcl.co.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

CPCL 2nd Slot Selection List 2020: Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has released the 2nd Slot List of Selection List for Trade Apprentice Post on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the online document verification for Trade Apprentice Post can check their result available on the official website of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited-cpcl.co.in.



As per the short notification released by Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, the list of provisionally selected candidates (Second slot) for Trade Apprentice Post has been uploaded on its official website. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates on the online document verification held from 20.11.2020 to 30.11.2020.

Candidates should note that they will have to produce a Medical Fitness Certificate as per the prescribed format available on the official website at the time of reporting for training.

Selected candidates will have to report for Training at CPCL Polytechnic College, Opposite SRF Company, Nedunchezhian Salai, Manali, Chennai - 600 068 on the date specified against each discipline mentioned in the short notification.



Candidates selected for the 2nd Slot for Trade Apprentice Post will have to bring the essential documents as mentioned in the short notification. You can check the CPCL 2nd Slot Selection List 2020 Out for Trade Apprentice Post on the official website of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL). However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CPCL 2nd Slot Selection List 2020 for Trade Apprentice Post





How to Download: CPCL 2nd Slot Selection List 2020 for Trade Apprentice Post