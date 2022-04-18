CRIS Recruitment 2022 for 150 Assistant Software Engineer (ASE) & Assistant Data Analyst (ADA), Notification Expected Soon

CRIS Recruitment 2022: Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is soon expected to release the notification for the post of Assistant Software Engineer (ASE) and Assistant Data Analyst (ADA) for a total of 150 vacancies, on its website (cris.org.in), as per media reports. The candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE 2022 for Computer Science and Information Technology and Statistics Papers.

Out of the total, 144 vacancies are expected for the post of Assistant Software Engineer and 6 vacancies for post of Assistant Data Analyst.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website under the heading 'Careers' for the latest updates regarding the recruitment.

Vacancy Details

Post GATE Paper Code No. of Vacancies Assistant Software Engineer Computer Science and Information Technology CS 144 Assistant Data Analyst Statistics ST 6

Other details related to the recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process,. salary and application process shall be available in the CRIS Notification 2022.

CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) is an organization under Ministry of Railways. CRIS is a unique combination of competent IT professionals and experienced Railway personnel enabling it to successfully deliver complex Railway IT systems in core areas. Since its inception, CRIS is developing/maintaining softwares for the following key functional areas of the Indian Railways.