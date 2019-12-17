CRPF Admit Card 2019 for AC PST, PET & MST Available @crpf.gov.in, Download UPSC CAPF PST, PET & MST Admit Card

CRPF Admit Card 2019 for CAPF PST, PET & MST: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the e-admit card for Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Test for the post of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assistant Commandant. All those candidates who are qualified in CAPF AC Exam 2019 can download their CRPF PST, PET & MST Admit Card from CAPF website www.crpf.gov.in.

CRPF Admit Card Download Link is given below. Candidates can download their CRPF AC Admit Card for PST, PET & MST Round through the link by entering their Roll Number and Mobile Number.

CRPF Admit Card 2019 Download

PST, PET & MST of shortlisted candidates is scheduled from 16 December to 31 December at 07 Centres of CAPFs across all over India as mentioned below.

A total of 2215 candidates including 2132 Male and 183 Female qualified in CAPF AC written examination. Out of total qualified candidates 2140 (Male 1969 and 171 Female)are shortlisted for appearing in PST, PET & MST as they have successfully submitted Detailed Application Forms (DAFs).

How to Download CRPF Admit Card 2019 ?