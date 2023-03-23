CRPF Head Constable Ministerial Result 2023: Expected Date, Cut Off, Download Merit List PDF

CRPF HCM Result 2023 will be released soon by the Central Reserve Police Force. Direct link to Head Constable Ministerial result for CRPF constable exam. Candidates can check the expected cut-off marks and other details.

CRPF Head Constable Ministerial Result 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has finished up the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted for the post of Head Master on 27 February 2023, against 1315 vacancies. Candidates who have attended the exam waiting for the CRPF HCM Result 2023 and are anxious to know the CRPF HCM Cut-Off Marks. In this article, you will get all the updates related to CRPF Head Constable Ministerial Result Date and check the expected cut-off marks.

CRPF HCM Result 2023 Date

CRPF Result 2023 for Head Constable Ministerial posts is expected to be released in the month of April or May 2023 on the official website crpf.gov.in. However, there is no official update regarding the CRPF HCM result date. It is expected that CRPF would publish the list of the shortlisted candidates in a PDF. Candidates will be provided with CRPF HCM Result Link, once available, in this article.

CRPF Head Constable Ministerial Results 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) Exam Name Head Constable Ministerial Exam 2023 Number of Vacancies 1315 Exam Date 2023 February 22 to March 11, 2023 Answer Key Day 2023 March 17 to 20, 2023 Result Dat 2023 to be announced

CRPF HCM Result 2023: Check Qualifying Marks

The candidates who belong to the general category are required to get 40% marks while candidates belonging to the reserved category need to score at least 35% marks to qualify the CRPF Head Constable Ministerial exam and get their name in the result..

CRPF HCM Expected Cut-Off 2023

CRPF will prepare the cut-off of the CRPF Head Constable Exam on the basis of the difficulty level of shifts, the number of candidates who appeared in the candidates and the number of vacancies. We have provided the expected cut-off in this article based on the reviews of candidates who attended the exam.

Category Cut-Off Marks General 80-82 SC 65-70 ST 53-58 OBC 76-79

CRPF HCM Skill Test 2023

On the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Skill Test. Skill tests are mandatory but qualifying in nature.

Marks scored by candidates will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine the final merit and cut off mark.

Also Read:

CRPF Head Constable Answer Key 2023