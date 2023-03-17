CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 (OUT): Check Login Link, Submit Objection Upto 20 March

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 has been released by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Get Direct Link to Download CRPF Head Constable Answer Key Here.

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on 17 Marc 2023. CRPF has also released the question paper of the online exam conducted from 22 February to 11 March 2023 for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). Candidates can download CRPF HC Answer Key from the website on or before 20 March 2023.

CRPF HCM Answer Key Download Link

CRPF Head Constable Exam was held for filling up a total of 1458 vacancies. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download CRPF Head Constable Answer Key from the official website i.e. crpf.gov.in. CRPF HCM Link will also be provided in the table given below.

CRPF HCM Answer Key Link Download Here

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023: Check Objection Details

Candidates who would find objections, if any, against any answer or question can submit their objections through online mode. The objection link is available from 17 March 2023 to 20 March 2023.

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 Overview

Exam Authority Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) Name of the Post Head Constable Ministerial Number of Vacancies 1315 CRPF HCM Exam Date 2023 Feb 22 to March 11, 2023 CRPF HC Answer Key Date March 17, 2023 CRPF HCM Answer Key Objection Date March 17 to 20 2023 CRPF HCM Result Date 2023 To be notified CRPF HCM Selection Process Written Test Skill Test Physical Standard Test (PST) Document Verification Detailed Medical Examination Official website www.crpf.gov.in

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023: How to Download CRPF Answer Key ?

Candidates can check the steps to check CRPF Answer Key from the official website below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CRPF - CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023

Step 2: Click on the answer key link appearing on the official website 'Objection against the question and answer Key related to the exam of Head Constable (Ministerial) in CRPF'.

Step 3: Login into your account

Step 4: Download CRPF HC Answer Key 2023

Step 5: Submit Objection, if any

CRPF HCM Result 2023

CRPF will upload the result of all the participants in due course of time. The candidates would be able to check the result from the official website of CRPF.

CRPF HCM Recruitment 2023 is being conducted for filling up 1315 vacancies for the post of HGead Constable (Ministrial).