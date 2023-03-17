JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 (OUT): Check Login Link, Submit Objection Upto 20 March

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 has been released by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Get Direct Link to Download CRPF Head Constable Answer Key Here.

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023
CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on 17 Marc 2023. CRPF has also released the question paper of the online exam conducted from 22 February to 11 March 2023 for the post of Head Constable (Ministerial). Candidates can download CRPF HC Answer Key from the website on or before 20 March 2023.

CRPF HCM Answer Key Download Link

CRPF Head Constable Exam was held for filling up a total of 1458 vacancies. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download CRPF Head Constable Answer Key from the official website i.e. crpf.gov.in. CRPF HCM Link will also be provided in the table given below.

CRPF HCM Answer Key Link  Download Here

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023: Check Objection Details

Candidates who would find objections, if any, against any answer or question can submit their objections through online mode. The objection link is available from 17 March 2023 to 20 March 2023.

Also Check:

CRPF Constable Recruitment for 9000 Vacancies

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 Overview

Exam Authority

Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF)

Name of the Post

Head Constable Ministerial

Number of Vacancies

1315

CRPF HCM Exam Date 2023

Feb 22 to March 11, 2023

CRPF HC Answer Key Date

March 17, 2023

CRPF HCM Answer Key Objection Date 

March 17 to 20 2023

CRPF HCM Result Date 2023

To be notified

CRPF HCM Selection Process

Written Test

Skill Test

Physical Standard Test (PST)

Document Verification

Detailed Medical Examination

Official website

www.crpf.gov.in

CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023

CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023: How to Download CRPF Answer Key ?

Candidates can check the steps to check CRPF Answer Key from the official website below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CRPF - CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023

Step 2: Click on the answer key link appearing on the official website 'Objection against the question and answer Key related to the exam of Head Constable (Ministerial) in CRPF'.

Step 3: Login into your account

Step 4: Download CRPF HC Answer Key 2023

Step 5: Submit Objection, if any

CRPF HCM Result 2023

CRPF will upload the result of all the participants in due course of time. The candidates would be able to check the result from the official website of CRPF.

CRPF HCM Recruitment 2023 is being conducted for filling up 1315 vacancies for the post of HGead Constable (Ministrial).

FAQ

What is the last date for raising objections for the CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023?

You can raise your objections regarding the CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 from 17 th to 20th March 2023 after providing your login credentials on the official website.

How can one download the CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023?

You can download the CRPF HCM Answer Key 2023 after clicking the answer key related link available on the official website.
