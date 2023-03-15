CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification (Out) for 9212 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Registration Dates

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Central Reserve Police Force is hiring for 9212 (Technical & Tradesmen). Check Registration Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Dates, Selection Process and Other Posts.

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Ministry of Officer Affairs, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Chattisgarh Sector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) announced bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen). More than 9000 vacancies are available for Male and Female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CRPF Recruitment 2023 from 27 March 2023. CRPF Constable Registration will end on 24 April 2023.

Candidates who are 10th passed are eligible for CRPF Constable Vacancy 2023. The selection for CRPF Constable 2023 will be done on the basis of the Online Exam, PST and PET, Trade Test, DV, and Medical Exam.

CRPF Constable Notification 2023 has been released by the Applications will be accepted online only. Hence, candidates are required to apply only online. No other mode for submission of application is allowed.

CRPF Constable Overview 2023

The candidates can check the details related to CRPF Constable 2023 through the table given below:

Name of the Organization Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Vacancy Details 9212 Name of the Post Constable (Technical & Tradesmen) CRPF Salary Rs. 21700- 69100/- (Level-3) CRPF Constable Registration Dates 27 March to 24 April 2023 CRPF Constable Selection Process Online Exam PST and PET Trade Test DV Medical Exam. CRPF Website crpf.gov.in

CRPF Constable Notification and Online Application Link 2023

The candidates can check the CRPF Constable Notification 2023 and check all the important details related to CRPF Recruitment 2023 below:

CRPF Constable Notification Click Here CRPF Constable Online Application Link Click Here

CRPF Constable 2023 Important Dates

CRPF Constable Registration Starting Date 27 March 2023 CRPF Constable Registration Last Date 25 April 2023 CRPF Constable Admit Card Date 20 June to 25 June 2023 CRPF Constable Exam Date 01 July to 13 July 2023

CRPF Constable 2023 Vacancy Details

The candidates can check the vacancy breakup for male and female candidates below:

Male - 9105 Vacancies

Female - 107 Vacancies

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

CT/Driver Educational Qualification - Minimum Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board, or university recognized by the Central or State Govt. The candidate should possess Heavy Transport Vehicle Driving License and should pass the driving test at the time of recruitment. CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle - Minimum Matriculate or 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Technical Qualification Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three-year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade. CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle Educational Qualification Minimum Matriculate or 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by the National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade. (Pioneer Wing) CT(Mason /Plumber/ Electrician ) - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board

CRPF Exam 2023

The Computer Based Test will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks as follow:



Subject Number of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 2 hours General Knowledge and General Awareness 25 25 Elementary Mathematics 25 25 English/Hindi 25 25

How to Apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 ?

The step-by-step process for submitting the application form is given below:

Step 1: Registration of personal & contact details. Login ID and password will be sent to you through e-mail on the registered e-mail ID.

Step 2: Re-login and select the category and fill up the personal details, qualification details, upload photo & signature and submit “Recruitment Processing Charges” and examination fees, (if applicable) to be paid by all the candidates, irrespective of category, online via SBI MOPS through net banking/debit cards/credit cards/UPI/Challan

CRPF Constable Application Fee: