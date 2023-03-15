CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification (Out) for 9212 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Registration Dates

CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Ministry of Officer Affairs, Office of the Inspector General of Police, Chattisgarh Sector, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) announced bumper vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen). More than 9000 vacancies are available for Male and Female candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CRPF Recruitment 2023 from 27 March 2023. CRPF Constable Registration will end on 24 April 2023.
Candidates who are 10th passed are eligible for CRPF Constable Vacancy 2023. The selection for CRPF Constable 2023 will be done on the basis of the Online Exam, PST and PET, Trade Test, DV, and Medical Exam.
CRPF Constable Notification 2023 has been released by the Applications will be accepted online only. Hence, candidates are required to apply only online. No other mode for submission of application is allowed.
CRPF Constable Overview 2023
The candidates can check the details related to CRPF Constable 2023 through the table given below:
|Name of the Organization
|Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
|Vacancy Details
|9212
|Name of the Post
|Constable (Technical & Tradesmen)
|CRPF Salary
|Rs. 21700- 69100/- (Level-3)
|CRPF Constable Registration Dates
|27 March to 24 April 2023
|CRPF Constable Selection Process
|
Online Exam
PST and PET
Trade Test
DV
Medical Exam.
|CRPF Website
|crpf.gov.in
CRPF Constable Notification and Online Application Link 2023
The candidates can check the CRPF Constable Notification 2023 and check all the important details related to CRPF Recruitment 2023 below:
|CRPF Constable Notification
|Click Here
|CRPF Constable Online Application Link
|Click Here
CRPF Constable 2023 Important Dates
|CRPF Constable Registration Starting Date
|27 March 2023
|CRPF Constable Registration Last Date
|25 April 2023
|CRPF Constable Admit Card Date
|20 June to 25 June 2023
|CRPF Constable Exam Date
|01 July to 13 July 2023
CRPF Constable 2023 Vacancy Details
The candidates can check the vacancy breakup for male and female candidates below:
- Male - 9105 Vacancies
- Female - 107 Vacancies
Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
- CT/Driver Educational Qualification - Minimum Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board, or university recognized by the Central or State Govt. The candidate should possess Heavy Transport Vehicle Driving License and should pass the driving test at the time of recruitment.
- CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle - Minimum Matriculate or 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Technical Qualification Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three-year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade.
- CT/ Mechanic Motor Vehicle Educational Qualification Minimum Matriculate or 10th Class pass in 10+2 examination system from a recognized board or equivalent. Possessing 02 years Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle recognized by the National or State Council for Vocational training or any other recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned trade OR National or State apprenticeship certificate in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade of three year duration from a recognized institution and one-year practical experience in the field of concerned Trade.
- (Pioneer Wing) CT(Mason /Plumber/ Electrician ) - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board
CRPF Exam 2023
The Computer Based Test will consist of one objective type paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks as follow:
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General Intelligence and Reasoning
|25
|25
|2 hours
|General Knowledge and General Awareness
|25
|25
|Elementary Mathematics
|25
|25
|English/Hindi
|25
|25
How to Apply for CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 ?
The step-by-step process for submitting the application form is given below:
Step 1: Registration of personal & contact details. Login ID and password will be sent to you through e-mail on the registered e-mail ID.
Step 2: Re-login and select the category and fill up the personal details, qualification details, upload photo & signature and submit “Recruitment Processing Charges” and examination fees, (if applicable) to be paid by all the candidates, irrespective of category, online via SBI MOPS through net banking/debit cards/credit cards/UPI/Challan
CRPF Constable Application Fee:
- Male - Rs. 100/-
- SC/ST, Female - No Fee