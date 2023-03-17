SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Declared: Direct Link, Download PDF, Cut-Off Marks and Other Details

SSC CGL Final Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 on 17 March 2023. SSC CGL Final Result 2021 is declared on 17 March 2023 on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates, who appeared in the SSC CGL 2021 Skill Test on January 4 and 5 2023 and in the Document Verification Round from January 15 to 31, 2023, can download SSC CGL Result by visiting the website.
SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Download PDF
The commission has also published the category-wise cut-off for Module-I (DEST) of CPT, Module II +III of CPT, and DEST for the posts of Tax Assistant. The candidates can check the final result by visiting the SSC CGL Final Result and Cut Off provided in this article below.
|
SSC CGL JSO Final Result
|
SSC CGL AAO Final Result
|
SSC CGL JSO Final Result FOR Other than AAOs, JSO & SI Posts
|
SSC CGL Final Cut-Off Marks
The candidates can check cut-off marks released in the SSC CGL final result PDF in the table below:
|Category
|Category-wise cut-off in Module-I (i.e. DEST) of CPT
|Cut-off on total
marks of Module II + Module-III of CPT
|Cut-off on
percentage
of mistakes
|UR
|5%
|120
|5%
|SC
|7%
|100
|7%
|ST
|7%
|100
|7%
|OBC
|10%
|100
|7%
|EWS
|10%
|100
|7%
|OH
|10%
|100
|10%
|HH
|10%
|100
|10%
|VH
|10%
|100
|10%
|PWD Others
|10%
|100
|10%
The candidates can check the detailed cut-off marks by clicking on the PDF link given below:
SSC CGL 2021 Result and Cut-Off Notice
How to Download SSC CGL Final Result 2021?
Step 1: Visit the website of SSC and go to ‘Result’ Section
Step 2: Now, click on the result pdf given against ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (LIST-2)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts officer (AAOs) (LIST-1)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment for all Posts Other than AAOs, JSO & SI (LIST-4)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI)’
Step 3: Download SSC CGL Final Result PDF 2021
Step 4: Check Roll Numbers of all shortlisted candidates
SSC CGL 2021 Marks
The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website
of the Commission on 23 March 2023. The candidates can check their marks up to 06 April 2023 using their Registered ID and password.