SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Declared: Direct Link, Download PDF, Cut-Off Marks and Other Details

SSC CGL Final Result 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Get Direct Link to Download PDF, Cut-Off Marks and Other Details

SSC CGL Final Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2021 on 17 March 2023. SSC CGL Final Result 2021 is declared on 17 March 2023 on the official website of the commission i.e. ssc.nic.in. Candidates, who appeared in the SSC CGL 2021 Skill Test on January 4 and 5 2023 and in the Document Verification Round from January 15 to 31, 2023, can download SSC CGL Result by visiting the website.

SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Download PDF

The commission has also published the category-wise cut-off for Module-I (DEST) of CPT, Module II +III of CPT, and DEST for the posts of Tax Assistant. The candidates can check the final result by visiting the SSC CGL Final Result and Cut Off provided in this article below.

SSC CGL JSO Final Result Download Link SSC CGL AAO Final Result Download Link SSC CGL JSO Final Result FOR Other than AAOs, JSO & SI Posts Download Link SSC CGL JSO Final Result Download Link

SSC CGL Final Cut-Off Marks

The candidates can check cut-off marks released in the SSC CGL final result PDF in the table below:

Category Category-wise cut-off in Module-I (i.e. DEST) of CPT Cut-off on total

marks of Module II + Module-III of CPT Cut-off on

percentage

of mistakes UR 5% 120 5% SC 7% 100 7% ST 7% 100 7% OBC 10% 100 7% EWS 10% 100 7% OH 10% 100 10% HH 10% 100 10% VH 10% 100 10% PWD Others 10% 100 10%

The candidates can check the detailed cut-off marks by clicking on the PDF link given below:

SSC CGL 2021 Result and Cut-Off Notice

How to Download SSC CGL Final Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the website of SSC and go to ‘Result’ Section

Step 2: Now, click on the result pdf given against ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (LIST-2)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts officer (AAOs) (LIST-1)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment for all Posts Other than AAOs, JSO & SI (LIST-4)’ or ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Final Result): List of Candidates in Roll Number Order Recommended for Appointment to the Post of Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI)’

Step 3: Download SSC CGL Final Result PDF 2021

Step 4: Check Roll Numbers of all shortlisted candidates

SSC CGL 2021 Marks

The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website

of the Commission on 23 March 2023. The candidates can check their marks up to 06 April 2023 using their Registered ID and password.