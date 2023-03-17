CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023 Released at crpf.gov.in: Check Download Link

CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released the admit card for ASI Exam 2023. Get Direct Link to Download CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector Call Letter Here.

CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on 17 March 2023. Those who are going to appear for the exam for the post of ASI (Steno) can download CRPF 2023 Admit Card from the official website of CRPF at - crpf.gov.in.

CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023 Download Link

CRPF 2023 Admit Card for Assistant Sub Inspector Posts will be provided in this article. The candidates are required to login into the link using their user ID and password.

CRPF ASI Admit Card 2023 Click Here

CRPF ASI Admit Card: How to Download CRPF Admit Card 2023?

The candidates can check the step-by-step procedure to download CRPF ASI Admit Card below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Reserve Police Force - crpf.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Link to download the admit card for the exam of Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno) in CRPF.’

Step 3: Enter credentials such as ‘Username’ and ‘Password’ add “captcha code

Step 4: Download CRPF ASI Steno Admit Card

CRPF ASI Exam Pattern 2023

After downloading the admit card for CRPF ASI Steno check the pattern and marking scheme. CRPF Exam for ASI Posts will be conducted through online mode. The exam will consist of one paper with 100 objective-type questions to be attempted in 1. 5 hours:

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Hindi Language Or English Language (optional) 25 25 General Aptitude 25 25 General Intelligence 25 25 Maths 25 25 Total 100 100

There will be a negative marking of 0.24 marks for each wrong answer.

Those who qualify in CBT shall be called for next stage of recruitment i.e. Skill Test/PST/DV/DME which will be conducted at various Centres of the CRPF.