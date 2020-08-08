CRPF Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Lab Technician and Other Posts

CRPF Recruitment 2020: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for recruitment for Microbiologist, Assistant Microbiologist, Laboratory Technician for Molecular Biology Lab at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Jammu on contractual basis for a period of 06 months. The candidates eligible for the posts can attend walk-in-interview on 07 September 2020.

Interview Details

Date for walk-in-interview: 07 September 2020

Time - 9 AM

Venue : -Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bantalab, Jammu

CRPF Vacancy Details

Microbiologist - 1 Post

Assistant Microbiologist - 1 Post

Laboratory Technician - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Microbiologist, Assistant Microbiologist, Laboratory Technician

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Microbiologist - M.Sc (Microbiology/Biotechnology) Ph.D/MD(Microbiology) with experience of working in gene extraction technology, handling of PCR machine

Assistant Microbiologist - M.Sc (Microbiology/Biotechnology) preferably PhD/MD (Microbiology) with experience of working in gene extraction technology, handling of PCR machine.

Lab Technician - Diploma in Medical Lab Technology with 2 years experience of working in microbiology Lab OR B.Sc (Biology) with 2 years experience of working in microbiology/molecular biology Lab OR M.Sc (Microbiology with 1 years experience of working in microbiology/molecular biology Lab.

Age:

Microbiologist - Below 70 years

Assistant Microbiologist - Below 67 years

Lab Technician - Below 60 years .

Remuneration:

Microbiologist - Rs. 85,000/- P.M.

Assistant Microbiologist - Rs. 75,000/- P.M..

Lab Technician - Rs. 40,000/- P.M.

Official Notification PDF Download Here Click Here Official Website Click Here

How to Apply for CRPF Microbiologist, Assistant Microbiologist, Laboratory Technician Posts 2020 ?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time and bring documents in original & photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.) application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for & five passport size recent photographs. Interview will be followed by Medical Examination.