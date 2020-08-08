Study at Home
Search

CRPF Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Lab Technician and Other Posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for recruitment for Microbiologist, Assistant Microbiologist, Laboratory Technician for Molecular Biology Lab at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Jammu on contractual basis for a period of 06 months. Check Details Here

Aug 8, 2020 20:02 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CRPF Recruitment 2020
CRPF Recruitment 2020

CRPF Recruitment 2020: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for recruitment for Microbiologist, Assistant Microbiologist, Laboratory Technician for Molecular Biology Lab at Composite Hospital, CRPF, Jammu on contractual basis for a period of 06 months. The candidates eligible for the posts can attend walk-in-interview on 07 September 2020. 

Interview Details

  • Date for walk-in-interview: 07 September 2020
  • Time - 9 AM
  • Venue : -Composite Hospital, CRPF, Bantalab, Jammu

CRPF Vacancy Details

  • Microbiologist - 1 Post
  • Assistant Microbiologist - 1 Post
  • Laboratory Technician - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria  for Microbiologist, Assistant Microbiologist, Laboratory Technician

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

  • Microbiologist - M.Sc (Microbiology/Biotechnology) Ph.D/MD(Microbiology) with experience of working in gene extraction technology, handling of PCR machine
  • Assistant Microbiologist - M.Sc (Microbiology/Biotechnology) preferably PhD/MD (Microbiology) with experience of working in gene extraction technology, handling of PCR machine.
  • Lab Technician - Diploma in Medical Lab Technology with 2 years experience of working in microbiology Lab OR B.Sc (Biology) with 2 years experience of working in microbiology/molecular biology Lab OR M.Sc (Microbiology with 1 years experience of working in microbiology/molecular biology Lab.

Age:

  • Microbiologist - Below 70 years
  • Assistant Microbiologist - Below 67 years
  • Lab Technician - Below 60 years .

Remuneration:

  • Microbiologist - Rs. 85,000/- P.M.
  • Assistant Microbiologist - Rs. 75,000/- P.M..
  • Lab Technician - Rs. 40,000/- P.M.

Official Notification PDF Download Here

Click Here

Official Website

Click Here

 

How to Apply for CRPF Microbiologist, Assistant Microbiologist, Laboratory Technician Posts 2020 ?

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on scheduled date and time and bring documents in original & photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.) application in plain paper superscripting the name of post applied for & five passport size recent photographs. Interview will be followed by Medical Examination.

 

Related Stories