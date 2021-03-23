CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @crpf.gov.in for Specialist Medical Officer Posts, Walk-In on 14 April, Salary for 85,000/-
CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at crpf.gov.in. The candidates appearing for the walk-in-interview should have Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned Specialty. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Medical Officer. Candidates holding the requisite qualification in the concerned subject can appear for a walk-in-interview on 14 April 2021.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 14 April 2021
CRPF Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
Field of Speciality
- Anaesthesia - 1 Post
- Pathology - 1 Post
- Medicine - 1 Post
- Radiology - 1 Post
- Eye - 1 Post
CRPF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned Specialty.
Experience - 1½ years experience for Degree holder & 2½ Years for Diploma holder in the concerned specialty after PG.
Salary - Rs. 85,000/-
CRPF Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Below 70 years
Download CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 14 April 2021 at Composite Hospital, CRPF, GC Campus, Udarband, Dayapur, Silchar (Assam) along with the documents. While appearing for Walk-in-Interview, the candidates should bring documents in original & photocopies of all relevant documents (Degree, Age Proof & Experience Certificate etc.), application in plain paper superscribing the name of the post applied for & five passport size recent photographs. The interview will be followed by Medical Examination.
