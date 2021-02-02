KV Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Across India: Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Teacher Vacancies Notification Here

KV Recruitment 2021-2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya is conducting interviews for the post of PRT, PGT, TGT and various other teaching and non-teaching posts on Part Time/Contract Basis for year 2021-22 at various KVs of India. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021 on or before the last date and appear for the interview round on schedule date and time.

We have given the listing of the KV Interview to be conducted for the year 2021-22. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, important dates, vacancy details, selection process through the notification link given below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Teacher Recruitment 2021: All India Vacancy Updates

Educational Qualification:

PGTs All Subjects - Post Graduation Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

TGTs All Subjects - Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed.

PRTs - 12th or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed.

It is to be noted that CTET would be required as per school norms.



Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment is being done to fill vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Coaches, Nurse, Computer Instructor and Other Posts. Online/Offline application shall be invited as per school rules.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for Kendriya Vidyalaya Contractual Recruitment 2021.