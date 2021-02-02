JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

KV Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts Across India: Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Teacher Vacancies Notification Here

Kendriya Vidyalaya is conducting interview for the post of PRT, PGT, TGT and various other teaching and non-teaching posts on Part Time/Contract Basis for year 2021-22. Check educational qualification, age limit, important dates, vacancy details, selection process through the notification link.

Created On: Feb 2, 2021 19:51 IST
KV Recruitment 2021
KV Recruitment 2021

KV Recruitment 2021-2022: Kendriya Vidyalaya is conducting interviews for the post of PRT, PGT, TGT and various other teaching and non-teaching posts on Part Time/Contract Basis for year 2021-22 at various KVs of India.  Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021 on or before the last date and appear for the interview round on schedule date and time.

We have given the listing of the KV Interview to be conducted for the year 2021-22. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit, important dates, vacancy details, selection process through the notification link given below:

 

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Teacher Recruitment 2021: All India Vacancy Updates

Kendriya Vidyalaya Locations Last Date of Application KV Notification Download
KV CRPF 04 February 2021 KV CRPF Notification
KV Tamulpur 07 February 2021 KV Tamulpur Notification
KV Golaghat 08 February 2021 KV Golaghat Notification
KV Gerukamukh 08 February 2021 KV Gerukamukh Notification
KV Doom Doom 09 February 2021 KV Doom Doom Notification

Educational Qualification:

  • PGTs All Subjects -  Post Graduation Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.
  • TGTs All Subjects - Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed.
  • PRTs - 12th or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed.

It is to be noted that CTET would be required as per school norms.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment is being done to fill vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Coaches, Nurse, Computer Instructor and Other Posts. Online/Offline application shall be invited as per school rules.

Candidates are advised to keep a track on this page for Kendriya Vidyalaya Contractual Recruitment 2021.

FAQ

What is KV TGT Eligibility ?

Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed.

Is this recruitment contractual or permanent ?

KVS is conducting interview at various KVs for contractual jobs for the year 2021-22.

What is the qualification KV PRT Jobs ?

12th or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of  not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed.

How to apply for KV Recruitment 2021 ?

You can check application procedure in the notification link in the article - https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/kv-recruitment-2021-notifcation-download-1612248923-1
