KV NOIDA Recruitment 2021: Walk in Interview for PRT, PGT, TGT and Other Posts, Download Teacher Notification @noida.kvs.ac.in

KV NOIDA Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector – 24, NOIDA has published a notification for recruitment to the post of PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts on contractual basis for the session 2021-22 Session on noida.kvs.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates may attend walk-in-interview on 19 February and 20 February 2021.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Walk-in-Interview Date, Time and Venue

Date - 19 February and 20 February 2021

Time - 08:00 AM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancy Details

PRT

PGTs (- English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Computer Science,Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science)

TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit)

Counselor

Staff Nurse

Computer Instructor

Dance & Music Teacher

Special Educator

Games Sports Coach

Yoga Teacher

Art Education Teacher

Eligibility Criteria for KV PRT, TGT and PGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent & certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years.For the post of PRT the candidate should posses two years diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-I-V(CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ Combination of subjects and in aggregate. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-VI-VIII (CTET) conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose

PGT - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects

PGT (Computer Science) At-least 50 % marks in aggregate in any of the following; 1. B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or Equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University. OR M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. OR B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University. OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation

Computer Instructor - BE(Comp Sc)/ B.Tech (Comp. Science)/BCA/MCA/M.Sc (Comp. Sci. or Electronics with Comp. Sci. Component)/M.Sc(IT)/ B.Sc (Comp Sc OR Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any Science subject/ Mathematics from recognized university with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university/ institute. OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university / ‘O’ level from DOEACC. OR Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level from DOEAC

Instructor for Classical/ Folk/ any other dance- SAI Coaches, NIS/B.P.Ed/M.P.Ed/Diploma or Participation at National/ State level with good track records. Basic Qualification from recognized University/Institute

Yoga Teacher - Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University. One year Training in Yoga from a recognized Institution.

Sports Coach- University Degree with recognized Diploma in Physical Education or B.P.Ed from Laxmi Bai College of Physical Education or equivalent Qualification. Distinguished Sportsman who has represented the country in recognized National or International events can also be appointed on trial basis provided them possess the university degree

Counsellor - BA/B.Sc (Psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in Counseling.

German Teacher - B2 level of common European framework for languages. B1 level teachers can also apply with the condition that they would upgrade within a year

Staff Nurse - Minimum Diploma in Nursing

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya NOIDA Teacher Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can attend the walk-in-interview Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector 24 NOIDA on scheduled date and time.

Kendriya Vidyalaya NOIDA Notification PDF

KVS Recruitment 2021 for Other KV