KV CRPF Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts, Download Kendriya Vidyalaya Guwahati Application @amerigogcrpf.kvs.ac.in

KV CRPF Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya, CRPF, Guwahati is conducting interview for various posts such as PRT TGT, PGT, Counsellor,Coaches, Nurse and Computer Instructor for the preparation of the Panel of Contractual teachers on part time basis for the session 2021-22. Eligible candidates can apply for KV Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 04 February 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 04 February 2021

Interview Date for PGTs,Counsellor, Computer Instructor and Coaches - 08 February 2021

Interview Date for TGT - 09 February 2021

Interview Date for PRT - 10 February 2021

KV CRPF Vacancy Details

PGTs All Subjects

TGTs All Subjects including Assamese language

PRTs

Counsellor

Coaches

Nurse

Computer Instructor

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGTs All Subjects: Master’s Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

TGTs All Subjects including Assamese language: Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed. CTET qualified will be given preference.

PRTs: Intermediate or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed./ CTET qualified will be given preference.

Counsellor: BA /B. Sc./ M.A./ M. Sc. in psychology or M. Ed. with certificate of diploma in counselling. Minimum one year experience in providing career/ educational counselling to students at school or working knowledge and experience in placement bureaus or registration with rehabilitation council of India or as a vocational counsellor.

Coaches: National Certificate holder / B.P.Ed/ Coaching Diploma/ M. P. Ed. 6. Nurse: Diploma in Nursing

Computer Instructor: DOEACC 0 & A level /Degree/ PGDCA from a recognised university

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya CRPF Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and submit complete application from along with attested copies of all documents on or before 04 February 2021. Application proforma available on the website: https://amerigogcrpf.kvs.ac.in/ and also available in the school between 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. on working days. Candidate is requested to submit separate application forms if he/she is applying for more than one post.

Kendriya Vidyalaya CRPF Notification Download