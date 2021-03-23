KV Hisar Cantt Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Download Notice @hissarcantt.kvs.ac.in
Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Hisar, Cant., Haryana is hiring PGTPGT, TGT, Primary Teachers, Computer Instructor, Games & Sports Coach, Doctor, Nurse, Counsellor and Yoga Teacher on contractual basis. Details Here
KV Hisar Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Hisar, Cant., Haryana has published a notification for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, Primary Teachers, Computer Instructor, Games & Sports Coach, Doctor, Nurse, Counsellor and Yoga Teacher on afsno1sirsa.kvs.ac.inhissarcantt.kvs.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 27 March 2021.
Important Dates
- Last Date of Application - 27 March 2021
- Interview for TGT and PGT - 6 April 2021 at 10 AM
- PRT Written Test -7 April 2021 at 9 AM
- PRT Interview - 7 April 2021 at 11 AM
- Other Posts Interview - 7 April 2021 at 10 AM
Vacancy Details
- PGT - Hindi, English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, History, Political Geography
- TGT - English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics , Science Social Studies
- Primary Teachers
- Computer Instructor
- Coach (Yoga/Games & Sports)
- Doctor
- Nurse
- Counsellor
Eligibility Criteria for KV Hisar PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or intermediate with 50% marks or above and D.Ed for two years and Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE. Competence to teach through Hindi & English medium . Note: In case of non-availability of candidates with mentioned qualifications, the candidates with B.El.Ed / B.Ed will be considered.CTET Primary Level is Must
- TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ Combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subject
- PGT - Two years Integrated Post Graduate Courses of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject or Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate
Fore other posts, check detailed notification
How to Apply Kendriya Vidyalaya Hisar Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidate may submit their application form along with all the required self attested documents on or before 27 March 2021.
KV Hisar Teacher Qualification