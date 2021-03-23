KV Hisar Cantt Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Download Notice @hissarcantt.kvs.ac.in

KV Hisar Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Hisar, Cant., Haryana has published a notification for recruitment to the post of PGT, TGT, Primary Teachers, Computer Instructor, Games & Sports Coach, Doctor, Nurse, Counsellor and Yoga Teacher on afsno1sirsa.kvs.ac.inhissarcantt.kvs.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 27 March 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 27 March 2021

Interview for TGT and PGT - 6 April 2021 at 10 AM

PRT Written Test -7 April 2021 at 9 AM

PRT Interview - 7 April 2021 at 11 AM

Other Posts Interview - 7 April 2021 at 10 AM

Vacancy Details

PGT - Hindi, English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, History, Political Geography TGT - English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Mathematics , Science Social Studies Primary Teachers Computer Instructor Coach (Yoga/Games & Sports) Doctor Nurse Counsellor

Eligibility Criteria for KV Hisar PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or intermediate with 50% marks or above and D.Ed for two years and Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE. Competence to teach through Hindi & English medium . Note: In case of non-availability of candidates with mentioned qualifications, the candidates with B.El.Ed / B.Ed will be considered.CTET Primary Level is Must

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ Combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subject

PGT - Two years Integrated Post Graduate Courses of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject or Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate

Fore other posts, check detailed notification

How to Apply Kendriya Vidyalaya Hisar Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidate may submit their application form along with all the required self attested documents on or before 27 March 2021.

KV Hisar Notification

KV Hisar Teacher Qualification

KV Hisar Interview Form