KV WB Recruitment 2021, Application Invited for PRT, PGT and TGT Posts

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ballygunge, West Bengal is hiring Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Yoga and Primary Teachers (PRTs). Details Here

Created On: Jul 22, 2021 12:12 IST
KV Recruitment 2021

KB WB Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ballygunge, West Bengal has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Yoga Teacher and Primary Teachers (PRTs) on baligunge.kvs.ac.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 24 July 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 24 July 2021

Online Screening Test Date and Time

  1. Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) - 26 July 2021 (From 12:30 Hrs to 13:00 Hrs)  Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) & Yoga:26 July 2021 (From 14:00 Hrs to 14:30 Hrs)
  2. Primary Teachers (PRTs)- 26 July 2021 (from 15:30 Hrs to 16:00 Hrs)

Interview Date, Venue and Time

  1. Short listed candidates will be informed and have to appear the interview physically as per date specified for Cadre of teachers (PGTs, TGTs & Yoga Tr : 29 July 2021 and PRTs : 30 July 2021, from 8:30 Hrs onwards).
  2. Venue for Interview: Kendriya Vidyalaya Ballygunge, Ballygunge Maidan Camp, Ballygunge Circular Road, Kolkata-700019 Post-wise panel will be published in the Vidyalaya website after completion of interview

Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancy Details

  • PRT
  • TGT -  Eng, Hindi, Maths, Science and Social Science, Sanskrit
  • PGT -  Maths, Eng, Hindi, Chemistry
  • Yoga Teacher

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, PGT, TGT and Other Posts

  • PRT - Higher Secondary / +2 passed with 50% marks or its equivalent with D.El.Ed or equivalent (2 Years) or Bachelor of Elementary Educatio or B.Ed. 2) Competency in teaching through Hindi & English medium 3) CTET qualified 
  • TGT - Four years Integrated degree course or Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate Or Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in aggregate. B.Ed. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET),
  • PGT - TIntegrated Post Graduate Course of Regional Institute of Education of NECRT in the concerned subject or Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the concerned subjects. B.Ed. Or equivalent degree from recognized University Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Medium
  • Yoga Teacher - Graduation with one year training in Yoga from a recognised Institutio. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Medium 

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of online test followed by interview.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya WB Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply online through Google Doc on or before 24 July 2021

 

Job Summary
Last Date of SubmissionJul 24, 2021
Date Of ExamJul 26, 2021
CityKolkata
StateWest Bengal
CountryIndia
Organization Kendriya Vidyalaya
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Education
