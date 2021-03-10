KV Gurgaon Recruitment 2021 for PRT, PGT, TGT and Other Posts

KV Gurgaon Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), NO.1, AFS, Gurugram has published a notification for recruitment to the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, Computer Instructor,Sports coach, TGT (AE), PRT (Music), German Teacher, Doctor, Nurse, Counselor on afsno1gurgaon.kvs.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates can attend interview on 24 March 2021 from 08:00 am to 11:00 am.

Important Dates

Interview Date - 24 March 2021 from 08:00 am to 11:00 am

Eligibility Criteria for KV PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Senior Secondary or its equivalent with 50% marks and 02 years Diploma in Elementary education (by whatever name known). Or Senior Secondary or its equivalent with 50% marks and 04 year Bachelor of elementary education. Or Graduation with at least 50 % marks and Bachelor of education ( B. Ed) 2. Pass in the central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. . Competence to teach through Hindi & English media

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ Combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subject

PGT - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate

Counselor Essential - B.A/BM.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counseling.

German Teacher - B2 level of the common European Framework for languages. B1 level teachers may also be appointed with the condition that they would upgrade within a year. In long run all teachers would be expected to be of CI level. Bachelor degree / diploma in German for Teachers who have learnt German from Indian Universities

Doctor - Minimum MBBS and registered with MCI/State Medical Council and having Basic Life Support (BLS) course.

Nurse - Govt. approved diploma holder Remuneration.

Fore other posts, check detailed notification

How to Apply Kendriya Vidyalaya Gurgaon Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidate can attend walk-in-interview on 24 March 2021 from 08:00 am to 11:00 am in the Vidyalaya premises.

KV Gurgaon Notification

