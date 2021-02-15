KV Kolkata Recruitment 2021 for PRT, PGT, TGT and Other Posts, Download Notification @fortwilliam.kvs.ac.in

KV Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya, Fort William, Kolkata is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher, PRT (Primary Teachers), Educational Counsellor , Nurse, Doctor, Yoga Instructor, Dance Coach, Computer Instructors and Sports Coaches on contractual basis for the session 2021-22 Session. Eligible candidates can attend interview on 20 February 2021.

Important Dates

Interview Date - 20 February 2021

Registration and Document Verfication Time- 08:30 AM

Interview Time - 10 AM

Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancy Details

PRT

PGT

TGT

Sports Coach

Educational Counsellor

Nurse

Doctor

Yoga Instructor

Dance Coach

Computer Instructors

Eligibility Criteria for KV TGT, PRT, TGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent with JBT/ Diploma or certificate in Basic Teachers’ Training (2 years) or Bachelor Of Elementary Education Or B. Ed. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate ; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the Purpose. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

PGT - Two years Master Degree from Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject or; Or Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media.

PGT Computer Science - B.E / B.Tech (Computer Science) Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E or B. Tech. (any stream ) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers form recognized University OR M.Sc. ( computer Science )/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University OR B.Sc. (Computer Science ) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject form recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of information and Communication Technology and Graduation. Desirable: Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English

Computer Instructor - B.E / B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) or B.E or B.Tech. (any stream ) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University or M.Sc. ( computer Science )/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University or B.Sc. (Computer Science ) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR ‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR ‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’ Ministry of information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

Vocational Instructor - Degree/ Diploma/ Certificate from recognized Institute and Professional Competency in concerned field

Doctor - MBBS and registration with MCI.

Nurse - Diploma in Nursing with valid registration

Counselor Essential B.A./B.Sc. (psychology) with certificate of Diploma in Counselling from a recognized College or Regular one year Post Graduate Diploma in Guidance and Counselling.

Yoga Teacher - Graduate in any discipline with degree/Diploma in Yoga from recognized university.

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT, TGT, PGT Recruimeny 2021

Candidates can must report to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Fort, William Opposite of Princepghat Railway Station, Kolkata-21at 8:30 AM on 20 February 2021 for registration & document Verification .

KV Kolkata Application Form Download PDF

