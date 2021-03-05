KV AFS Haryana Recruitment 2021 for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts, Download Notice @afsno1sirsa.kvs.ac.in

KV AFS Haryana Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), AFS, Sirsa, Haryana has published a notification for recruitment to the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, Dance & Music Teacher, Special Educator, Games Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education Teacher, Computer instructor, Staff Nurse & Counsellor on afsno1sirsa.kvs.ac.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 15 March 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 March 2021

Written test for PRT/TGT Math/TGT Sci/ Computer Instructor Post - 20 mARCH 2021

PGT - (English,Biology, Maths, Computer Science) TGT - (English, Maths, Sanskrit), Staff Nurse & Counsellor Interview - 22 March 2021

PGT (Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science), TGT - Hindi, Science , Social Science, Dance & Music Teacher, Special Educator, Games Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education Teacher Interview - 23 March 2021

PGT - Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, PRT - Primary Teacher and Computer instructor Interview - 24 March 2021

Eligibility Criteria for PRT, TGT, PGT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent & certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years. For the post of PRT the candidate should posses two years diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed). Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-I-V(CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Competence to teach through Hindi & English media

TGT - Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ Combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and Languages in the combination of subject

PGT - Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate

Fore other posts, check detailed notification

How to Apply Kendriya Vidyalaya Recrutiment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidate may submit their application form along with all the required self attested documents on or before 15 March 2021.

Written test will be conducted on 20 March 2021 at 9:00 am onwards at vidyalaya campus for PRT/TGT Math/TGT Sci/ Computer Instructor Post.

KV Sirsa Notification

KV Notification For Other Locations