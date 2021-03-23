JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @hppsc.hp.gov.in: 45 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from today onwards

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification is released at hppsc.hp.gov.in for 45 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 23, 2021 14:16 IST
HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021
HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests. Candidates holding the requisite qualification in the concerned subject are eligible to apply online at www.hppsc/hp.gov.in/hppsc. The last date of the online application is 19 April 2021.

A total of 45 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates holding Bachelors Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University are eligible to apply. The candidates are advised to fill up read instructions carefully before applying to the online application. Candidates can go through the details given below.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of the online application: 19 April 2021

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) - 45 Posts

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021  Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess Bachelors Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University with at least one of the following subjects:- Agriculture, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Applications / Science, Engineering (Agricultural / Chemical / Civil / Computer / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical), Environmental Science, Forestry, Geology, Horticulture, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science, Zoology.

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Between 21 to 31 years

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Physical Criteria

 

Height (cm.)

Chest Girth (cm)

Normal

Expansion

Male Candidate

163

79 cm

05 cm.

Female Candidate

150

74 cm

05 cm.
 


Screening Test
The eligible candidates will be shortlisted to be called for the written examination by subjecting them to a screening test (objective type) of two hours duration. In the objective type screening test, there will be 100 multiple choice questions of one mark each.

Download HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online at hppsc.hp.gov.in on or before 19th April 2021 till 11:59 P.M. (IST), thereafter the link will be disabled.

HPPSC Range Forest Officer Recruitment 2021 Exam Fee

  • General Category / E.W.S. - Rs. 400/-
  • H.P./S.T. of H.P./O.B.C. of H.P./ BPL of H.P./ EWS (BPL) - Rs. 100/-
  • Ex- Servicemen of H.P- No Fee

 

Job Summary
Notification DateMar 23, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 19, 2021
CityHamirpur
StateHimachal Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
