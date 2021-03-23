Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021: 138 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @dsrvs.com
Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Online Process ongoing at dsrvs.com. Check DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF, Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.
Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021: Digital Siksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Block Program Supervisor. Willing candidates shall be required to apply online on the website https://www.dsrvsindia.ac.in .
A total of 138 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The relevant particulars like names of the post, qualifications, age limit, salary, and anticipated vacancy position etc. are given below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 10 March 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2021
Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Block Program Supervisor - 138 Posts
Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Must have passed a graduate from any recognized Board/University.
Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- UR/EWS Category – 18 – 32 Years
- OBC Category – 18 – 35 Years
- SC/ST Category – 18 – 37 Years
Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.
Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Exam Scheme
|
Paper Part
|
Questions
|
Total Mark
|
Duration
|
1. General Studies & Reasoning
|
100
|
200 Marks
|
2 hours
|
2. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability
|
3.Test of English Language & Comprehension
Download Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Notification
How to apply for Rajasthan DSRVS Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at dsrvsindia.ac.in latest by 15 April 2021. After submission of theapplication, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.