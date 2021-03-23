Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021: 138 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @dsrvs.com

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021: Digital Siksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Block Program Supervisor. Willing candidates shall be required to apply online on the website https://www.dsrvsindia.ac.in .

A total of 138 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The relevant particulars like names of the post, qualifications, age limit, salary, and anticipated vacancy position etc. are given below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2021

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Block Program Supervisor - 138 Posts

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Must have passed a graduate from any recognized Board/University.

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

UR/EWS Category – 18 – 32 Years

OBC Category – 18 – 35 Years

SC/ST Category – 18 – 37 Years

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Exam Scheme

Paper Part Questions Total Mark Duration 1. General Studies & Reasoning 100 200 Marks 2 hours 2. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability 3.Test of English Language & Comprehension

How to apply for Rajasthan DSRVS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at dsrvsindia.ac.in latest by 15 April 2021. After submission of theapplication, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.