JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: 25th March 2021 - To meet our finalists, click here.

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021: 138 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @dsrvs.com

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Online Process ongoing at dsrvs.com. Check DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF, Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 23, 2021 10:40 IST
Rajasthan DSRVS Recruitment 2021
Rajasthan DSRVS Recruitment 2021

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021: Digital Siksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Block Program Supervisor. Willing candidates shall be required to apply online on the website https://www.dsrvsindia.ac.in .

A total of 138 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the Examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional subject to satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. The relevant particulars like names of the post, qualifications, age limit, salary, and anticipated vacancy position etc. are given below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 10 March 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 15 April 2021

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Block Program Supervisor - 138 Posts

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Must have passed a graduate from any recognized Board/University.

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • UR/EWS Category – 18 – 32 Years
  • OBC Category – 18 – 35 Years
  • SC/ST Category – 18 – 37 Years

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021  Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test.

Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Exam Scheme

Paper Part

Questions

 Total Mark

Duration

 1. General Studies & Reasoning

 100

200 Marks

2 hours

 2. Arithmetical & Numerical Ability

3.Test of English Language & Comprehension

Download Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021 Notification

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Rajasthan DSRVS Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at dsrvsindia.ac.in latest by 15 April 2021. After submission of theapplication, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for Rajasthan DSRVS Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at dsrvsindia.ac.in latest by 15 April 2021. After submission of application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 32 years are eligible to apply. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

The candidate Must have passed a graduate from any recognized Board/University.

What is the last date for Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

The last date of the online application is 20 April 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Rajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

A total of 138 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Job Summary
NotificationRajasthan DSRVS Block Program Supervisor Recruitment 2021: 138 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @dsrvs.com
Notification DateMar 23, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionApr 15, 2021
CityJaipur
StateRajasthan
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next