Central Silk Board Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Scientist B Post @csb.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Central Silk Board has invited online application for the 15 Scientist B Post on its official website. Check Central Silk Board recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Central Silk Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Central Silk Board has invited applications the posts of Scientist B in the Employment News (09-15 April) 2022. Applying candidates should have appeared in the GATE-2022 to apply for the above positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 April 2022.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor of Engineering of bachelor of Technology in Textile Technology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advt No-CSB/2/2022

Important Dates for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 April 2022

Vacancy Details for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Scientist B (Post Cocoon)-15

Eligibility Criteria for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Textile Technology from a recognized University.

Candidates should have valid GATE-2022 Examination Score Card conducted by IIT Kharagpur.

Please check the notification link for details of educational qualification/selection process and others.

Age Limit for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2022 Job :

Upper age limit is 35 years as on the closing date of receipt of application i.e. 25th April 2022.

How to Apply for Central Silk Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Candidates can apply online through the official website after following the steps given below.