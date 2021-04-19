CSBC Bihar Forest Guard and Forester Result 2020-2021 Out @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download Bihar Police Selection List for PET Here

CSBC Bihar Forest Guard and Forester Result 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result of written exam for the post of Forest Guard and Forester. Candidates can download CSBC Forest Guard Result and CSBC Forester Result from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in. Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar had conducted the Forest Guard exam on 16 December 2020 and Forester Exam on 20 December 2020.

CSBC Bihar Police Forest Guard and Forester Result Links are given below.The candidates can download Bihar Police Forest Guard Result and Bihar Police Forester Result, directly, through the link below:

Bihar Forest Guard PET 2021

In Bihar Police Forest Guard Exam, 2,90,682 candidates were present and 75 were disqualified for the exam. Remaining 2,90,607 candidates were examined for the written test. Out of total, 968 candidates qualified in the exam. Selected candidates in the exam will now appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). CSBC Forest Guard PET which is tentatively scheduled to be held in the month of May 2021.

Bihar Forester PET 2021

A total of 1,43,588 candidates attended the Bihar Police Forest Guard Exam in the exam and 44 were disqualified for the exam. Remaining 1,43,544 candidates were examined for the written test of which 472 are qualified for Physical Round. All qualified candidates will now attend the CSBC Forester PET which is tentatively scheduled in May 2021.

Bihar Forest Guard and Forester PET Admit Card 2021

Shortlisted candidates, whose roll number is available in the list, shall be informed about Bihar Police Forest Guard Physical Admit Card through official website and daily newspapers.

The shortlisted candidates are required to bring the all the necessary documents in the PET Exam.

How to Download CSBC Bihar Forest Guard and Forester Result 2021 ?

Visit official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in Click on ‘Forest Dept’ Click on the link “For the written exam for the post of Forester in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept. (Advt. No. 04/2020) OR “For the written exam for the post of Forest Guard in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept. (Advt. No. 03/2020)" Download CSBC Forest Guard Result PDF and CSBC Forester Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates for PET for Forest Department

CSBC had invited published the recruitment notification for filling up 484 Forest Guard Posts against advertisement number 03/2020 and filling 236 Forest Posts against advertisement number 04/2020 under Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.