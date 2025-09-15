School Assembly Headlines Today (16 September): PM Modi To Launch Development Projects, ISEC Begins 5-Day Global Workshop and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
PM Modi To Launch Several Development Projects Worth Over Rs 40,000 Crore In Purnea, Bihar
Indian Cities Emerging as Engines of Growth: PM Modi
Mega Tinkering Day Sets Record with 4.73 Lakh Students, Enters India & Asia Books
PM Modi Shares Article on Decade of India’s Digital Transformation
Govt Launches Special Campaign 5.0 from Oct 2nd to Boost Swachhata, Clear Backlogs
ISEC Launches 5-Day Global Workshop to Mark 75 Years
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju Welcomes Supreme Court’s Interim Judgement On Waqf Amendment Bill
India’s WPI Inflation Rises to 0.52% in August
Upgraded Terminal 2 at Delhi’s IGI Airport to Reopen on October 26
Income Tax Department Clarifies ITR Filing Deadline Remains September 15
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
UN Warns Quake-Hit Afghan Families Face Winter Threat, Seeks $139M Aid
Australia: Climate Report Warns 1.5M Coastal Residents at Risk by 2050
Ceylon Electricity Board Trade Unions Escalate Strike Over Restructuring Plans
US President Trump Pledges Full Legal Action in Dallas Killing of Indian National
US and China To Resume High-Level Talks in Madrid to Ease Trade Tensions
Sabita Bhandari Becomes First Woman Attorney General Of Nepal
77th Primetime Emmy Awards Begin in Los Angeles
BNP Warns Missing February Elections Could Threaten Bangladesh’s Stability
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
India’s Anandkumar Velkumar Wins Country’s First-Ever Senior Medal At Speed Skating World Championships
Australia Defeat India by 8 Wickets in Women’s ODI at Mullanpur
India Finish Runners-Up in Women’s Hockey Asia Cup After 1–4 Loss to China
Sarvesh Kushare Becomes First Indian High Jumper to Reach World Championships Final
Minakshi Hooda, Jaismine Lamboria Clinch Gold at World Boxing Championships 2025
Amit Shah Inaugurates India’s Largest Sports Complex in Ahmedabad’s Naranpura
Badminton: Lakshya Sen Falls to Li Shi Feng as China Sweeps All Titles at Hong Kong Open
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
GST Slashed from 12% to 5% for 99% of Goods Under Next-Gen Reforms: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Next-Gen GST Reforms: Essential Goods Like Milk, Bread, Pulses Made Tax-Free
NPCI Hikes UPI Limit for Merchant Payments to ₹10 Lakh per Day
Next-Gen GST Reforms: PM Modi Delivers Major Tax Relief on Food and Stationery
Retail Inflation Inches Up to 2.07% in August, Still Below RBI’s 4% Goal
Thought of the Day
"Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out."
Meaning: This thought demystifies the idea of success, presenting it not as a sudden event, but as the result of consistent, daily effort. It teaches us that even small actions, when performed regularly over time, can lead to significant accomplishments. This principle is true for everything, from mastering a new language to excelling in a sport. It encourages students to focus on building good habits and staying consistent, rather than waiting for a moment of inspiration.
