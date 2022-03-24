JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 for 131 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Qualification and Application Form Here

CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on cspdcl.co.in for 111 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 24, 2022 12:14 IST
Modified On: Mar 24, 2022 14:02 IST
CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022
CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) has advertised a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Apprentice in different departments. Candidates holding requisite qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 21 April 2022. Candidates are advised to go through the details given below before submitting their applications online. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 21 April 2022

CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Graduate Apprentice - 48 Posts
  • Diploma Apprentice - 63 Posts

CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

Candidate should have a Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized Board. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlink for more details. 

CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

  • Graduate Apprentice -Rs. 9000/-
  • Diploma Apprentice -Rs. 8000/-

Download CSEB CSPDCL Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

How to apply for CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode. The application forms for the same can be downloaded from https://www.cspdcl.co.in/cseb/(S(eq0hfe5ojhwulntp1ikrmrh1))/frmViewRecruitment.aspx. The candidates are required to fill up the application form as per the prescribed format and submit the application along with the required documents latest by 21 April 2022. The candidates are required to mention the name of the post applied for on the top of the envelope. The applications must be reached to the Cheif Engineer, CSPDCL, Kota Road, Gudhiyari, Raipur, C.G. - 492001.

FAQ

What is the Selection Criteria for CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Selection will be based on the merit.

What is the qualification required for CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Candidate should have a Degree/Diploma in the concerned subject from a recognized Board.

What is the last date for CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

21 April 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through CSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

111.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationCSEB CSPDCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 for 131 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Qualification and Application Form Here
Notification Date24 Mar, 2022
Last Date of Submission21 Apr, 2022
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 4 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.