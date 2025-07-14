Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CSIR NET 2024 December Certificate Released: Direct Link to Download JRF or Assistant Professor Certificate

CSIR NET 2024 December Certificate Released: The NTA has issued the CSIR NET certificate for the December 2024 session. Those candidates who have qualified the CSIR NET exam can download their certificate from the official website. Check the steps to download the CSIR NET certificate in this article.

Jul 14, 2025, 13:04 IST
CSIR NET 2024 December Certificate Released

CSIR NET 2024 December Certificate Released: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has conducted the CSIR NET examination on 28 February, 01 & 02 March 2025. The result for the CSIR NET was declared on 17 April 2025. Now the NTA has issued the certificate for the candidates who have qualified the exam. The candidates can download their CSIR NET 2024 December certificate online from the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in. To download their CSIR NET certificate, candidates need to login to their account by using their application number and date of birth.
The CSIR NET certificate is to provide certification to the candidates to be eligible for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor (Lecturership). The CSIR NET certificate is valid for 2 years from the date of issuance for the position of JRF. While, in the case of Lecturership, the certificate is valid for a lifetime. Know all the details on how to download the CSIR NET 2024 December certificate here.

How to Download the CSIR NET 2024 December Certificate

Candidates who have qualified the CSIR NET exam can download the certificate by following the given steps:

  • Visit the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Issuance of Certificate for Joint CSIR-NET December 2024”.

  • A detailed notification will appear on the screen. Read that carefully and then proceed.

  • Now click on the “Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024: Click Here to Download the Certificate”.

  • Use your login credentials, like application number and date of birth to login.

  • Now download the CSIR-NET 2024 December certificate.

  • Take a printout for future reference.

CSIR NET 2024 December Certificate: Download Here

Candidates can either follow the steps given in the above section to download their certificates or they can directly access the link given below to download the CSIR NET certificate.

CSIR NET 2024 December Certificate

Download Here

FAQs

  • Is the certificate valid for a lifetime?
    +
    The CSIR NET certificate is valid for 2 years from the date of issuance for the position of JRF. While, in the case of Lecturership, the certificate is valid for a lifetime. 
  • How to download the CSIR NET 2024 December certificate?
    +
    Candidates must visit the official website- csirnet.nta.ac.in and then follow the steps given in the above article to download the certificate.

