CSIR - NIIST Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Project Associate and Other Posts @niist.res.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR -National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram has invited applications for the Project Associate and Other Posts on its official website. Check detail here.

CSIR - National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) Job Notification: CSIR -National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram has invited applications for the Project Associate and Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed application format on or before 22 November 2021.

Notification Details for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:

Advt. No.: PA/12/2021

Important Date for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:22 November 2021

Vacancy Details for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:

CSTD-29-Project Associate-I: 01

CSTD-30-Project Associate-I: 01

CSTD-31-Senior Project Associate: 01

CSTD-32-Project Associate-I: 01

APTD-6-Project Associate-I: 01

APTD-7-Project Associate-I: 01

MSTD-8-Project Associate-I: 01

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

CSTD-29-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Chemistry.

CSTD-30-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Chemistry.

CSTD-31-Senior Project Associate: PhD in Chemistry/ Chemical Sciences or Master Degree in Chemistry with Four years of

research experience in Industrial/Academic Institutions in the prescribed field.

CSTD-32-Project Associate-I: M.Pharm in Pharmaceutics.

APTD-6-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Food Science and Nutrition / Master Degree in Food Science and Technology/ B.Tech in Food Technology / Food Engineering / Food Processing Engineering

APTD-7-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Bio Chemistry / Biotechnology

MSTD-8-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Polymer Science / Bio-Polymer Science. OR

B.E / B.Tech in Polymer / Plastics / Mechanical / Chemical Engineering from a recognised University

CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:

Eligible candidates can apply on-line through CSIR-NIIST website

https://www.niist.res.in/english/category/careers/temporary-positions only on or before 22 November 2021.