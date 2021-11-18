Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CSIR - NIIST Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Project Associate and Other Posts @niist.res.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR -National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram has invited applications for the Project Associate and Other Posts on its official website. Check detail here.

Created On: Nov 18, 2021 16:17 IST
Modified On: Nov 18, 2021 17:49 IST
CSIR - NIIST Recruitment 2021
CSIR - NIIST Recruitment 2021

CSIR - National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) Job Notification: CSIR -National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram has invited applications for the Project Associate and Other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the prescribed application format on or before 22 November 2021.

Notification Details for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:
Advt. No.: PA/12/2021 

Important Date for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application:22 November 2021

Vacancy Details for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:
CSTD-29-Project Associate-I: 01
CSTD-30-Project Associate-I: 01
CSTD-31-Senior Project Associate: 01
CSTD-32-Project Associate-I: 01
APTD-6-Project Associate-I: 01
APTD-7-Project Associate-I: 01
MSTD-8-Project Associate-I: 01

 

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
CSTD-29-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Chemistry. 
CSTD-30-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Chemistry.
CSTD-31-Senior Project Associate: PhD in Chemistry/ Chemical Sciences or Master Degree in Chemistry with Four years of
research experience in Industrial/Academic Institutions in the prescribed field.

CSTD-32-Project Associate-I: M.Pharm in Pharmaceutics.
APTD-6-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Food Science and Nutrition / Master Degree in Food Science and Technology/ B.Tech in Food Technology / Food Engineering / Food Processing Engineering 
APTD-7-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Bio Chemistry / Biotechnology
MSTD-8-Project Associate-I: Master Degree in Polymer Science / Bio-Polymer Science. OR
B.E / B.Tech in Polymer / Plastics / Mechanical / Chemical Engineering from a recognised University 

 CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for CSIR - NIIST Job 2021 Notification:
Eligible candidates can apply on-line through CSIR-NIIST website
https://www.niist.res.in/english/category/careers/temporary-positions only on or before 22 November 2021.

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.