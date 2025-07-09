CSIR-UGC NET 2025 Revised Exam Dates: Check Official Notice for New Schedule

CSIR-UGC NET Revised Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised schedule for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June exam. The schedule was released on 08 July 2025. Prior, the exam was going to be held on 26 & 27 July, but due to the requests received from the candidates regarding the clash of the exam with the HTET exam dates, NTA has decided to conduct the exam on 28th of July. The exam will be conducted in a single day for all the five subjects instead of two days. Get all the details about the revised schedule in this article.
CSIR-UGC NET: Highlights
|
Exam Name
|
CSIR-UGC NET
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Previous Exam Dates
|
26-27 July 2025
|
New Exam Date
|
28 July 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be released soon
CSIR-UGC NET Revised Schedule PDF
Candidates can download the revised exam schedule PDF from the link given below:
|
CSIR-UGC NET June Exam 2025
Exam Pattern of CSIR-UGC NET Exam
The CSIR NET exam is being conducted for five subjects- Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Each subject carries its own pattern. The exam is being conducted in online mode (Computer-Based). The exam will be of 3 hours duration. Each subject consists of MCQ based questions. There is also a provision of negative marking which varies according to the subject. Here you can check the exam pattern for each subject:
CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Chemical Sciences
Check below for the exam pattern of Chemical Sciences subject:
|
Details
|
Part A, B, C
|
Total Questions
|
120
|
Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
75
|
Marks per Correct Answer
|
|
Negative Marking
|
CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Physical Sciences
Check below for the exam pattern of Physical Sciences subject:
|
Details
|
Part A, B, C
|
Total Questions
|
75
|
Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
55
|
Marks per Correct Answer
|
|
Negative Marking
|
CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Mathematical Sciences
Check below for the exam pattern of Mathematical Sciences subject:
|
Details
|
Part A, B, C
|
Total Questions
|
120
|
Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
60
|
Marks per Correct Answer
|
|
Negative Marking
|
CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Life Sciences
Check below for the exam pattern of Life Sciences subject:
|
Details
|
Part A, B, C
|
Total Questions
|
145
|
Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
75
|
Marks per Correct Answer
|
|
Negative Marking
|
CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Earth Sciences
Check below for the exam pattern of Earth Sciences subject:
|
Details
|
Part A, B, C
|
Total Questions
|
150
|
Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted
|
75
|
Marks per Correct Answer
|
|
Negative Marking
|
