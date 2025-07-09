Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CSIR-UGC NET 2025 Revised Exam Dates: Check Official Notice for New Schedule

CSIR-UGC NET Revised Exam Dates: The exam dates for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET exam has been revised by NTA keeping in mind the concerns of the applicants that the previous dates were clashing with the Haryana TET exam which is going to be held on 26-27 July. Read further to know more about the revised schedule for the CSIR-UGC NET exam 2025.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 9, 2025, 15:17 IST
CSIR-UGC NET Revised Exam Schedule
CSIR-UGC NET Revised Exam Schedule

CSIR-UGC NET Revised Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised schedule for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June exam. The schedule was released on 08 July 2025. Prior, the exam was going to be held on 26 & 27 July, but due to the requests received from the candidates regarding the clash of the exam with the HTET exam dates, NTA has decided to conduct the exam on 28th of July. The exam will be conducted in a single day for all the five subjects instead of two days. Get all the details about the revised schedule in this article.

CSIR-UGC NET: Highlights

Exam Name

CSIR-UGC NET

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Previous Exam Dates

26-27 July 2025

New Exam Date

28 July 2025

Admit Card Release Date

To be released soon

CSIR-UGC NET Revised Schedule PDF

Candidates can download the revised exam schedule PDF from the link given below:

CSIR-UGC NET June Exam 2025

Download PDF

Exam Pattern of CSIR-UGC NET Exam

The CSIR NET exam is being conducted for five subjects- Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Each subject carries its own pattern. The exam is being conducted in online mode (Computer-Based). The exam will be of 3 hours duration. Each subject consists of MCQ based questions. There is also a provision of negative marking which varies according to the subject. Here you can check the exam pattern for each subject:

CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Chemical Sciences

Check below for the exam pattern of Chemical Sciences subject:

Details

Part A, B, C

Total Questions

120

Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted

75

Marks per Correct Answer

  • 2 for Part A & B

  • 4 for Part C

Negative Marking

  • 0.5 for Part A & B

  • 1 for Part C

CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Physical Sciences

Check below for the exam pattern of Physical Sciences subject:

Details

Part A, B, C

Total Questions

75

Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted

55

Marks per Correct Answer

  • 2 for Part A

  • 3.5 for Part B

  • 5 for Part C

Negative Marking

  • 0.5 for Part A

  • 0.875 for Part B

  • 1.25 for Part C

CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Mathematical Sciences

Check below for the exam pattern of Mathematical Sciences subject:

Details

Part A, B, C

Total Questions

120

Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted

60

Marks per Correct Answer

  • 2 for Part A

  • 3 for Part B

  • 4.75 for Part C

Negative Marking

  • 0.5 for Part A

  • 0.75 for Part B

  • No negative marking for Part C

CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Life Sciences

Check below for the exam pattern of Life Sciences subject:

Details

Part A, B, C

Total Questions

145

Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted

75

Marks per Correct Answer

  • 2 for Part A & B

  • 4 for Part C

Negative Marking

  • 0.5 for Part A & B

  • 1 for Part C

CSIR-UGC NET Exam Pattern for Earth Sciences

Check below for the exam pattern of Earth Sciences subject:

Details

Part A, B, C

Total Questions

150

Maximum No. of Questions to be Attempted

75

Marks per Correct Answer

  • 2 for Part A & B

  • 4 for Part C

Negative Marking

  • 0.5 for Part A & B

  • 1.32 for Part C

FAQs

  • What are the subjects for which the CSIR-UGC NET exam is conducted?
    +
    The CSIR-UGC NET exam is being conducted for five subjects namely, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.
  • When is the CSIR-UGC NET exam going to held?
    +
    The CSIR-UGC NET exam is going to be held on 28th of July 2025.

