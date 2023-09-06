CSJMU Result 2023 OUT: Download UG, PG, and MBBS Result at csjmu.ac.in

CSJMU Result 2023 OUT: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) declared the results for various UG, PG, and UG Medical exams. Students can find the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the direct link to download Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Result 2023 PDF here.

CSJMU Result 2023: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) has recently declared the results for UG, PG, and UG Medical exams. CSJMU Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- csjmu.ac.in

CSJMU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) released the results for various UG, PG, and UG Medical. The students can download result PDF and check their results on the official website of the University- csjmu.ac.in

How to Check CSJMU Scorecard on the Official Website?

Candidates can check their annual results for UG, PG, and MBBS exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the result PDF of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - csjmu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for “@STUDENTS” segment

Step 3: Select “Result” and then click on “All Results”

Step 4: Click on “Annual/Semester/Medical Exams”

Step 5: Select the session, course type, exam type, course, year/semester, enter the roll number, and click on “Search”

Step 6: Check the results and download it

Direct Links To Check CSJMU UG, PG Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Result 2023 for various UG, PG, and UG Medical examinations.

Course Result Links UG Course 2022-23 Click here PG Course 2022-23 Click here UG Medical (M.B.B.S.) Course 2022-23 Click here

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University

Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) formerly Kanpur University, situated in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

It was established in the year 1966 under the Kanpur and Meerut Universities Act 1965.

The university offers UG, PG, PhD degrees in various subjects like arts, commerce, science, education, law, agriculture, medicine, Ayurvedic and Unani education, agriculture, engineering and technology, business management, life science.