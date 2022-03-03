CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 for 105 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Salary, Experience & Application Here

CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on cspc.co.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications through offline mode within 60 days (2 April 2022) from the date of publication of this notification in the employment newspaper.

A total of 105 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list. Selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 7000/- per month. Candidates who wish to apply for CSPHCL Apprentice 2022 can check the notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 60 days (2 April 2022) from the date of publication of this notification in the employment newspaper.

CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Trade No. of Vacancies Electrician 35 Fitter 30 Building Maint Technician 05 Machinist 04 Turner 05 Welder 20 Wireman 06 Total 105

CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Applicants should have passed ITI in relevant disciplines from a recognized board.

CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend

The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs. 7000/- Per Month.

CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

How to apply for CSPHCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the offline mode at Cheif Engineer, PGTI, Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Limited (CSPHCL), East Korba, District Korba, Chhattisgarh - 495677 along with the documents within 60 days (2 April 2022) from the date of publication of this notification in the employment newspaper. No TA/DA will be provided. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.