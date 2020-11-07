CTET 2020 Exam City Correction begins today @ctet.nic.in for January 2021 exam: Get Direct Link & List of Cities

CTET Exam City Correction for January 2021 Exam: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now going to conduct the CTET July 2020 exam on 31st January 2021. The Exam was earlier set to be held on 5th July; however, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was postponed. During the COVID-19 lockdown in India, several candidates shifted their place; they either migrated to their city of origin or to other places as per their convenience. For the ease of these candidates, the CBSE has opened the window to enable candidates change the Exam City choice on the CTET Application Form 2020 they filled earlier for the July 2020 exam. So, candidates who have registered for CTET July 2020 exam can now make Exam City Correction. Check below the full list of cities where the 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted along with the direct link to modify your choice of exam centre city.

CTET January 2021 exam will be held for candidates who applied during February-March for the CTET July 2020 edition. The exam will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CTET Paper I will begin at 9:30 am and CTET Paper II will begin at 2:00 pm. Both the papers will be of 2.30 hours duration. Have a look at the complete exam schedule for the CTET January 2021 exam:

CTET Exam Schedule for January 2021 Exam

Schedule Paper I Paper-II Exam Date 31st January 2021 31st January 2021 Entry in Exam Centre 8:00 AM 12:30 PM Distribution of CTET Test Booklet 9:15 AM 1:45 PM Seal to be broken of Test Booklet 9:25 AM 1:55 PM Closing of centre gates 9:30 AM 2:00 PM Start of CTET Exam 9:30 AM 2:00 PM Test Concludes 12:00 Noon 4:30 PM

Note: This exam schedule is listed on the basis of the schedule notified earlier for 5th July exam.

Make CTET Exam City Correction - Direct Link

How to change Exam City choice for CTET January 2021?

Have a look at the complete process to make change in the exam city choice for the January 2021 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioned below "Click here for Exam City Correction"

Step 3: Enter application number, password, security pin and sign in

Step 4: Select city of your choice & submit

List of Cities for CTET January 2021 Exam

The CTET January 2021 exam will be held in a total 135 cities across India. Have a look at the full list of cities below:

Exam City Code State Exam City Name 101 Andaman & Nicobar Port Blair 102 Andhra Pradesh Vijaywada 103 Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam 104 Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar 105 Assam Dibrugarh 106 Assam Guwahati 107 Assam Jorhat 108 Assam Silchar 109 Assam Tezpur 110 Bihar Bhagalpur 111 Bihar Bhojpur (Ara) 112 Bihar Darbhanga 113 Bihar Gaya 114 Bihar Madhubani 115 Bihar Muzaffarpur 116 Bihar Nalanda 117 Bihar Patna 118 Bihar Samastipur 119 Bihar Vaishali (Hajipur) 120 Chandigarh Chandigarh 121 Chhattisgarh Raipur 122 Dadra & Nagar Haveli Dadra & Nagar Haveli 123 Daman & Diu Daman 124 Delhi Delhi Central 125 Delhi Delhi East 126 Delhi Delhi North 127 Delhi Delhi South 128 Delhi Delhi West 129 Goa Panaji 130 Gujarat Ahmedabad 131 Gujarat Surat 132 Gujarat Vadodara 133 Haryana Ambala 134 Haryana Faridabad 135 Haryana Gurugram 136 Haryana Karnal 137 Haryana Kurukshetra 138 Himachal Pradesh Hamirpur 139 Himachal Pradesh Kangra 140 Himachal Pradesh Shimla 141 Jammu & Kashmir Jammu 142 Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar 143 Jharkhand Bokaro 144 Jharkhand Dhanbad 145 Jharkhand Ranchi 146 Karnataka Bengaluru 147 Karnataka Mangalore 148 Kerala Ernakulam 149 Kerala Kozhikode 150 Kerala Thiruvananthapuram 151 Lakshadweep Kavarati 152 Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 153 Madhya Pradesh Indore 154 Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur 155 Maharashtra Aurangabad 156 Maharashtra Mumbai 157 Maharashtra Nagpur 158 Maharashtra Nashik 159 Maharashtra Pune 160 Manipur Imphal 161 Meghalaya Shillong 162 Mizoram Aizawl 163 Nagaland Kohima 164 Odisha Bhubaneswar 165 Odisha Sambalpur 166 Puducherry Puducherry 167 Punjab Amritsar 168 Punjab Bhatinda 169 Punjab Ferozepur 170 Punjab Jalandhar 171 Rajasthan Ajmer 172 Rajasthan Alwar 173 Rajasthan Bikaner 174 Rajasthan Jaipur 175 Rajasthan Jodhpur 176 Rajasthan Kota 177 Rajasthan Udaipur 178 Sikkim Gangtok 179 Tamil Nadu Chennai 180 Tamil Nadu Coimbatore 181 Tamil Nadu Madurai 182 Tamil Nadu Tiruchirapalli 183 Telangana Hyderabad 184 Tripura Agartala 185 Uttarakhand Dehradun 186 Uttarakhand Haldwani 187 Uttarakhand Roorkee 188 Uttarakhand Srinagar Garhwal 189 Uttar Pradesh Agra 190 Uttar Pradesh Aligarh 191 Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya (Faizabad) 192 Uttar Pradesh Bareilly 193 Uttar Pradesh Etawah 194 Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad 195 Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur 196 Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur 197 Uttar Pradesh Jaunpur 198 Uttar Pradesh Jhansi 199 Uttar Pradesh Kanpur 200 Uttar Pradesh Lucknow 201 Uttar Pradesh Mathura 202 Uttar Pradesh Mau 203 Uttar Pradesh Meerut 204 Uttar Pradesh Moradabad 205 Uttar Pradesh Noida 206 Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj (Allahabad) 207 Uttar Pradesh Raebareli 208 Uttar Pradesh Saharanpur 209 Uttar Pradesh Sultanpur 210 Uttar Pradesh Varanasi 211 West Bengal Durgapur 212 West Bengal Kolkata 213 Assam Lakhimpur 214 Assam Nagaon 215 Bihar Begusarai 216 Bihar Gopalganj 217 Bihar Purnia 218 Bihar Rohtas 219 Bihar Saharsa 220 Bihar Saran 221 Chhattisgarh Bhilai 222 Chhattisgarh Bilaspur 223 Jharkhand Hazaribagh 224 Jharkhand Jamshedpur 225 Punjab Ludhiana 226 Uttar Pradesh Ambedkar Nagar 227 Uttar Pradesh Bijnor 228 Uttar Pradesh Bulandshahar 229 Uttar Pradesh Deoria 230 Uttar Pradesh Gonda 231 Uttar Pradesh Mainpuri 232 Uttar Pradesh Pratapgarh 233 Uttar Pradesh Shahjahanpur 234 Uttar Pradesh Sitapur 235 Uttarakhand Udham Singh Nagar

For more updates on CTET 2020-2021 exam, visit the link:

CTET 2020-21 Exam Updates