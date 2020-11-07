CTET 2020 Exam City Correction begins today @ctet.nic.in for January 2021 exam: Get Direct Link & List of Cities

CTET 2020 Exam Form Correction begins today   @ctet.nic.in for CTET January 2021 examination. Get Direct Link here to make change in your choice of exam centre city. Also, get here full list of cities along city code where exam will be conducted on 31st January 2021.

Nov 7, 2020 11:40 IST
CTET Exam City Correction 2020
CTET Exam City Correction 2020

CTET Exam City Correction for January 2021 Exam: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now going to conduct the CTET July 2020 exam on 31st January 2021. The Exam was earlier set to be held on 5th July; however, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was postponed. During the COVID-19 lockdown in India, several candidates shifted their place; they either migrated to their city of origin or to other places as per their convenience. For the ease of these candidates, the CBSE has opened the window to enable candidates change the Exam City choice on the CTET Application Form 2020 they filled earlier for the July 2020 exam. So, candidates who have registered for CTET July 2020 exam can now make Exam City Correction. Check below the full list of cities where the 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted along with the direct link to modify your choice of exam centre city.

CTET January 2021 exam will be held for candidates who applied during February-March for the CTET July 2020 edition. The exam will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CTET Paper I will begin at 9:30 am and CTET Paper II will begin at 2:00 pm. Both the papers will be of 2.30 hours duration. Have a look at the complete exam schedule for the CTET January 2021 exam:

CTET Exam Schedule for January 2021 Exam

Schedule

Paper I

Paper-II

Exam Date

31st January 2021

31st January 2021

Entry in Exam Centre

8:00 AM

12:30 PM

Distribution of CTET Test Booklet

9:15 AM

1:45 PM

Seal to be broken of Test Booklet 

9:25 AM

1:55 PM

Closing of centre gates

9:30 AM

2:00 PM

Start of CTET Exam

9:30 AM

2:00 PM

Test Concludes

12:00 Noon

4:30 PM

Note: This exam schedule is listed on the basis of the schedule notified earlier for 5th July exam.

 Make CTET Exam City Correction - Direct Link

How to change Exam City choice for CTET January 2021?

Have a look at the complete process to make change in the exam city choice for the January 2021 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioned below "Click here for Exam City Correction"

Step 3: Enter application number, password, security pin and sign in

Step 4: Select city of your choice & submit

List of Cities for CTET January 2021 Exam

The CTET January 2021 exam will be held in a total 135 cities across India. Have a look at the full list of cities below:

Exam City Code

State

Exam City Name

101

Andaman & Nicobar

Port Blair

102

Andhra Pradesh

Vijaywada

103

Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam

104

Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar

105

Assam

Dibrugarh

106

Assam

Guwahati

107

Assam

Jorhat

108

Assam

Silchar

109

Assam

Tezpur

110

Bihar

Bhagalpur

111

Bihar

Bhojpur (Ara)

112

Bihar

Darbhanga

113

Bihar

Gaya

114

Bihar

Madhubani

115

Bihar

Muzaffarpur

116

Bihar

Nalanda

117

Bihar

Patna

118

Bihar

Samastipur

119

Bihar

Vaishali (Hajipur)

120

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

121

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

122

Dadra & Nagar

Haveli

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

123

Daman & Diu

Daman

124

Delhi

Delhi Central

125

Delhi

Delhi East

126

Delhi

Delhi North

127

Delhi

Delhi South

128

Delhi

Delhi West

129

Goa

Panaji

130

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

131

Gujarat

Surat

132

Gujarat

Vadodara

133

Haryana

Ambala

134

Haryana

Faridabad

135

Haryana

Gurugram

136

Haryana

Karnal

137

Haryana

Kurukshetra

138

Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur

139

Himachal Pradesh

Kangra

140

Himachal Pradesh

Shimla

141

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu

142

Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar

143

Jharkhand

Bokaro

144

Jharkhand

Dhanbad

145

Jharkhand

Ranchi

146

Karnataka

Bengaluru

147

Karnataka

Mangalore

148

Kerala

Ernakulam

149

Kerala

Kozhikode

150

Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

151

Lakshadweep

Kavarati

152

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

153

Madhya Pradesh

Indore

154

Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur

155

Maharashtra

Aurangabad

156

Maharashtra

Mumbai

157

Maharashtra

Nagpur

158

Maharashtra

Nashik

159

Maharashtra

Pune

160

Manipur

Imphal

161

Meghalaya

Shillong

162

Mizoram

Aizawl

163

Nagaland

Kohima

164

Odisha

Bhubaneswar

165

Odisha

Sambalpur

166

Puducherry

Puducherry

167

Punjab

Amritsar

168

Punjab

Bhatinda

169

Punjab

Ferozepur

170

Punjab

Jalandhar

171

Rajasthan

Ajmer

172

Rajasthan

Alwar

173

Rajasthan

Bikaner

174

Rajasthan

Jaipur

175

Rajasthan

Jodhpur

176

Rajasthan

Kota

177

Rajasthan

Udaipur

178

Sikkim

Gangtok

179

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

180

Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore

181

Tamil Nadu

Madurai

182

Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirapalli

183

Telangana

Hyderabad

184

Tripura

Agartala

185

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

186

Uttarakhand

Haldwani

187

Uttarakhand

Roorkee

188

Uttarakhand

Srinagar Garhwal

189

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

190

Uttar Pradesh

Aligarh

191

Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya (Faizabad)

192

Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly

193

Uttar Pradesh

Etawah

194

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

195

Uttar Pradesh

Ghazipur

196

Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur

197

Uttar Pradesh

Jaunpur

198

Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi

199

Uttar Pradesh

Kanpur

200

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

201

Uttar Pradesh

Mathura

202

Uttar Pradesh

Mau

203

Uttar Pradesh

Meerut

204

Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad

205

Uttar Pradesh

Noida

206

Uttar Pradesh

Prayagraj (Allahabad)

207

Uttar Pradesh

Raebareli

208

Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur

209

Uttar Pradesh

Sultanpur

210

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

211

West Bengal

Durgapur

212

West Bengal

Kolkata

213

Assam

Lakhimpur

214

Assam

Nagaon

215

Bihar

Begusarai

216

Bihar

Gopalganj

217

Bihar

Purnia

218

Bihar

Rohtas

219

Bihar

Saharsa

220

Bihar

Saran

221

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai

222

Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur

223

Jharkhand

Hazaribagh

224

Jharkhand

Jamshedpur

225

Punjab

Ludhiana

226

Uttar Pradesh

Ambedkar Nagar

227

Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor

228

Uttar Pradesh

Bulandshahar

229

Uttar Pradesh

Deoria

230

Uttar Pradesh

Gonda

231

Uttar Pradesh

Mainpuri

232

Uttar Pradesh

Pratapgarh

233

Uttar Pradesh

Shahjahanpur

234

Uttar Pradesh

Sitapur

235

Uttarakhand

Udham Singh Nagar

For more updates on CTET 2020-2021 exam, visit the link:

CTET 2020-21 Exam Updates

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories