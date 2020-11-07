CTET 2020 Exam City Correction begins today @ctet.nic.in for January 2021 exam: Get Direct Link & List of Cities

CTET Exam City Correction for January 2021 Exam: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now going to conduct the CTET July 2020 exam on 31st January 2021. The Exam was earlier set to be held on 5th July; however, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the exam was postponed. During the COVID-19 lockdown in India, several candidates shifted their place; they either migrated to their city of origin or to other places as per their convenience. For the ease of these candidates, the CBSE has opened the window to enable candidates change the Exam City choice on the CTET Application Form 2020 they filled earlier for the July 2020 exam. So, candidates who have registered for CTET July 2020 exam can now make Exam City Correction. Check below the full list of cities where the 14th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted along with the direct link to modify your choice of exam centre city.
CTET January 2021 exam will be held for candidates who applied during February-March for the CTET July 2020 edition. The exam will be held in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CTET Paper I will begin at 9:30 am and CTET Paper II will begin at 2:00 pm. Both the papers will be of 2.30 hours duration. Have a look at the complete exam schedule for the CTET January 2021 exam:
CTET Exam Schedule for January 2021 Exam
|
Schedule
|
Paper I
|
Paper-II
|
Exam Date
|
31st January 2021
|
31st January 2021
|
Entry in Exam Centre
|
8:00 AM
|
12:30 PM
|
Distribution of CTET Test Booklet
|
9:15 AM
|
1:45 PM
|
Seal to be broken of Test Booklet
|
9:25 AM
|
1:55 PM
|
Closing of centre gates
|
9:30 AM
|
2:00 PM
|
Start of CTET Exam
|
9:30 AM
|
2:00 PM
|
Test Concludes
|
12:00 Noon
|
4:30 PM
Note: This exam schedule is listed on the basis of the schedule notified earlier for 5th July exam.
Make CTET Exam City Correction - Direct Link
How to change Exam City choice for CTET January 2021?
Have a look at the complete process to make change in the exam city choice for the January 2021 exam:
Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link mentioned below "Click here for Exam City Correction"
Step 3: Enter application number, password, security pin and sign in
Step 4: Select city of your choice & submit
List of Cities for CTET January 2021 Exam
The CTET January 2021 exam will be held in a total 135 cities across India. Have a look at the full list of cities below:
|
Exam City Code
|
State
|
Exam City Name
|
101
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Port Blair
|
102
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Vijaywada
|
103
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Visakhapatnam
|
104
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
105
|
Assam
|
Dibrugarh
|
106
|
Assam
|
Guwahati
|
107
|
Assam
|
Jorhat
|
108
|
Assam
|
Silchar
|
109
|
Assam
|
Tezpur
|
110
|
Bihar
|
Bhagalpur
|
111
|
Bihar
|
Bhojpur (Ara)
|
112
|
Bihar
|
Darbhanga
|
113
|
Bihar
|
Gaya
|
114
|
Bihar
|
Madhubani
|
115
|
Bihar
|
Muzaffarpur
|
116
|
Bihar
|
Nalanda
|
117
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
118
|
Bihar
|
Samastipur
|
119
|
Bihar
|
Vaishali (Hajipur)
|
120
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
121
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
122
|
Dadra & Nagar
Haveli
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
123
|
Daman & Diu
|
Daman
|
124
|
Delhi
|
Delhi Central
|
125
|
Delhi
|
Delhi East
|
126
|
Delhi
|
Delhi North
|
127
|
Delhi
|
Delhi South
|
128
|
Delhi
|
Delhi West
|
129
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
130
|
Gujarat
|
Ahmedabad
|
131
|
Gujarat
|
Surat
|
132
|
Gujarat
|
Vadodara
|
133
|
Haryana
|
Ambala
|
134
|
Haryana
|
Faridabad
|
135
|
Haryana
|
Gurugram
|
136
|
Haryana
|
Karnal
|
137
|
Haryana
|
Kurukshetra
|
138
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Hamirpur
|
139
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Kangra
|
140
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
141
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Jammu
|
142
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Srinagar
|
143
|
Jharkhand
|
Bokaro
|
144
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhanbad
|
145
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
146
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
147
|
Karnataka
|
Mangalore
|
148
|
Kerala
|
Ernakulam
|
149
|
Kerala
|
Kozhikode
|
150
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
151
|
Lakshadweep
|
Kavarati
|
152
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
153
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Indore
|
154
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Jabalpur
|
155
|
Maharashtra
|
Aurangabad
|
156
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
157
|
Maharashtra
|
Nagpur
|
158
|
Maharashtra
|
Nashik
|
159
|
Maharashtra
|
Pune
|
160
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
161
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
162
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
163
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
164
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
165
|
Odisha
|
Sambalpur
|
166
|
Puducherry
|
Puducherry
|
167
|
Punjab
|
Amritsar
|
168
|
Punjab
|
Bhatinda
|
169
|
Punjab
|
Ferozepur
|
170
|
Punjab
|
Jalandhar
|
171
|
Rajasthan
|
Ajmer
|
172
|
Rajasthan
|
Alwar
|
173
|
Rajasthan
|
Bikaner
|
174
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
175
|
Rajasthan
|
Jodhpur
|
176
|
Rajasthan
|
Kota
|
177
|
Rajasthan
|
Udaipur
|
178
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
179
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
180
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Coimbatore
|
181
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Madurai
|
182
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Tiruchirapalli
|
183
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
184
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
185
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
186
|
Uttarakhand
|
Haldwani
|
187
|
Uttarakhand
|
Roorkee
|
188
|
Uttarakhand
|
Srinagar Garhwal
|
189
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
|
190
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Aligarh
|
191
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ayodhya (Faizabad)
|
192
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bareilly
|
193
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Etawah
|
194
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghaziabad
|
195
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ghazipur
|
196
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gorakhpur
|
197
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Jaunpur
|
198
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Jhansi
|
199
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Kanpur
|
200
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
201
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mathura
|
202
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mau
|
203
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Meerut
|
204
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Moradabad
|
205
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Noida
|
206
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Prayagraj (Allahabad)
|
207
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Raebareli
|
208
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Saharanpur
|
209
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sultanpur
|
210
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Varanasi
|
211
|
West Bengal
|
Durgapur
|
212
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
213
|
Assam
|
Lakhimpur
|
214
|
Assam
|
Nagaon
|
215
|
Bihar
|
Begusarai
|
216
|
Bihar
|
Gopalganj
|
217
|
Bihar
|
Purnia
|
218
|
Bihar
|
Rohtas
|
219
|
Bihar
|
Saharsa
|
220
|
Bihar
|
Saran
|
221
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bhilai
|
222
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Bilaspur
|
223
|
Jharkhand
|
Hazaribagh
|
224
|
Jharkhand
|
Jamshedpur
|
225
|
Punjab
|
Ludhiana
|
226
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Ambedkar Nagar
|
227
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bijnor
|
228
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bulandshahar
|
229
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Deoria
|
230
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gonda
|
231
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mainpuri
|
232
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Pratapgarh
|
233
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Shahjahanpur
|
234
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Sitapur
|
235
|
Uttarakhand
|
Udham Singh Nagar
For more updates on CTET 2020-2021 exam, visit the link: