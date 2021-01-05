CTET Admit Card 2020 Update: Exam on 31 January 2021; Know when CBSE will activate Admit Card Download Link

CTET Admit Card 2020 will be released soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates who had applied for the CTET July 2020 exam will be able to download the CTET Admit Card once the link becomes active. The CTET 2020 exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode on 31st January 2021. It is mandatory for the applicants to carry their admit cards to the exam centre on the day of examination. The CTET 2020 Admit Card acts as an entry ticket to the exam centres.

Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is conducted twice every year, once in July and once in December. However, in 2020, the CTET July exam got postponed due to the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the country and now this 14th edition of the CTET exam will be held on 31st January 2021 amid the preventive measures against the novel Coronavirus. Candidates will be required to ensure that they adhere to the exam rules and instructions that will be notified by the CBSE with the release of CTET 2020 Admit Card.

Let's have a look at the details that will be mentioned on the CTET admit card:

Details mentioned on CTET Admit Card 2020-2021

- Name of the Candidate

- Candidate's Date of Birth

- Father's Name

- Gender

- Category

- Roll number

- Exam Date

- Exam Time

- Reporting Time

- Exam Centre Name & Address

- Candidate’s Photograph & Signature

- Exam Instructions

When will CTET Admit Card 2020 Download Link become active?

The official notice of the CBSE regarding the new CTET exam date does not contain any update about the release date of CTET Admit Card 2020. The CBSE generally releases the CTET Admit Card two weeks before the examination. Going by the previous years' trends, it is likely that the CBSE may release the admit card in the second week of January 2021. It is advisable that candidates should frequently visit the official website to get latest updates on the CTET January 2021 Exam and Admit Card updates.

Exam Rules & Instructions for CTET January 2021

The official exam rules and instructions will be announced soon along with the release of admission letters. It is most likely that candidates will be required to follow these rules on the day of exam. Have a look:

- Ensure social distancing

- Wear face masks throughout the exam

- Carry your personal hand sanitiser and disposable gloves

- Carry your own water battle & ball pen

- No sharing of belongings among the candidates

- Display Aarogya Setu app status at the entry point

Watch this space for latest updates on the CTET Admit Card.