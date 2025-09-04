Picture puzzles are amazing for brain health. Why? Well, these puzzles are not just games on the internet. These are mini IQ tests that strengthen your neural connections, improve short-term memory, enhance problem-solving skills, boost spatial reasoning, and even help relieve stress. With so many benefits, one must definitely solve a puzzle every day. Engaging with a puzzle exercises both sides of the brain, promoting neuroplasticity, which is the brain's ability to create new neural pathways. This mental workout can improve your mental speed and thought processes. Puzzles for kids are great for their early brain development. These help to expose their brain to visual representations of objects, which in turn strengthens their memory. If an apple a day keeps the doctor away, so do puzzles. Here is a fun puzzle for a good mental marathon. There is a tiny heart (very tiny, almost impossible to find) hiding among flamingos. But if you consider yourself a puzzle mastermind, then you might surprise us and claim your spot among the top 1 per cent highly attentive, sharp-eyed with 20/20 vision. Ready for the challenge?

If You Are Among Top 1% Highly Attentive, Sharp-Eyed With 20/20 Vision, Spot A Tiny Heart Among Flamingos In 12 Seconds! Image: Brightside This picture puzzle will make your brain do backflips. There is a tiny heart hiding among flamingos. Now only the top 1 per cent people with high attention to detail, 20/20 vision, and sharp visual acuity were able to spot it. If you consider yourself one of them, then take this picture puzzle IQ test challenge to prove your mental prowess. Set a timer for 12 seconds. Here are few tips and tricks for you to ace this challenge. Focus on looking for something tiny. Look carefully and observe the image for a second. Get a mental map of the image. Scan the image thoroughly. Observe the lines, shapes, and colour pattern. Now the heart could be of any colour. Not necessarily red. So do not work under any assumption.