JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CTET Admit Card for December 2021 (Out) @ctet.nic.in: Download Link Here, Exam on 21 Jan 2022

CTET Admit Card for December 2021 has been released by Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi on ctet.nic.in. Check Download Link and Exam Details.

Created On: Jan 10, 2022 18:14 IST
CTET Admit Card 2021-22
CTET Admit Card 2021-22

CTET Admit Card 2021-22 Download: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi has released the new admit card of CTET December Paper 2021 for the postponed exam of 17 and 17 December. CTET Exam is now scheduled to be held on 21 January 2022, on its official website (ctet.nic.in). We have provided the link to download CTET Admit Card 2022 and the procedure to download the call letter and other details below. 

CTET New Admit Card 2021-22

How to Download CTET Admit Card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card CTET December 2021' given at the end of the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to login using your Application No, Date of Birth.

Step 4: Enter Security Pin and click on the ‘Submit’ Button

Step 5: Download CTET December 2021 Admit Card

Step 6: Take a printout of the same

Things to Carry at the CTET Centre

  1. Print-Out of the admit card along
  2. Original Photo ID Proof
  3. Photocopy of the ID Proof Photocopy
  4. Lastest Photograph.

CTET Exam Pattern

  • Exam Mode - The exam will be conducted in online mode
  • Total Number of Questions - 150 MCQs
  • Total Marks - 150 marks

CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

30

30

Language I (Compulsory)

30

30

Language II (Compulsory)

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

30

30

Language I (Compulsory)

30

30

Language II (Compulsory)

30

30

Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher)

60

60

Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)

60

60

Total

150n Dece

150

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.