CTET Admit Card for December 2021 (Out) @ctet.nic.in: Download Link Here, Exam on 21 Jan 2022

CTET Admit Card for December 2021 has been released by Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi on ctet.nic.in. Check Download Link and Exam Details.

CTET Admit Card 2021-22 Download: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi has released the new admit card of CTET December Paper 2021 for the postponed exam of 17 and 17 December. CTET Exam is now scheduled to be held on 21 January 2022, on its official website (ctet.nic.in). We have provided the link to download CTET Admit Card 2022 and the procedure to download the call letter and other details below.

CTET New Admit Card 2021-22

How to Download CTET Admit Card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card CTET December 2021' given at the end of the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to login using your Application No, Date of Birth.

Step 4: Enter Security Pin and click on the ‘Submit’ Button

Step 5: Download CTET December 2021 Admit Card

Step 6: Take a printout of the same

Things to Carry at the CTET Centre

Print-Out of the admit card along Original Photo ID Proof Photocopy of the ID Proof Photocopy Lastest Photograph.

CTET Exam Pattern

Exam Mode - The exam will be conducted in online mode

Total Number of Questions - 150 MCQs

Total Marks - 150 marks

CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 30 Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern