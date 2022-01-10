CTET Admit Card for December 2021 (Out) @ctet.nic.in: Download Link Here, Exam on 21 Jan 2022

CTET Admit Card 2021-22 Download: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Delhi has released the new admit card of CTET December Paper 2021 for the postponed exam of 17 and 17 December. CTET Exam is now scheduled to be held on 21 January 2022, on its official website (ctet.nic.in). We have provided the link to download CTET Admit Card 2022 and the procedure to download the call letter and other details below.
How to Download CTET Admit Card?
Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card CTET December 2021' given at the end of the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open where you need to login using your Application No, Date of Birth.
Step 4: Enter Security Pin and click on the ‘Submit’ Button
Step 5: Download CTET December 2021 Admit Card
Step 6: Take a printout of the same
Things to Carry at the CTET Centre
- Print-Out of the admit card along
- Original Photo ID Proof
- Photocopy of the ID Proof Photocopy
- Lastest Photograph.
CTET Exam Pattern
- Exam Mode - The exam will be conducted in online mode
- Total Number of Questions - 150 MCQs
- Total Marks - 150 marks
CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher)
|
60
|
60
|
Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150n Dece
|
150