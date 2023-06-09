CTET Exam Date 2023 OUT at ctet.nic.in: Check 17th Edition July New Exam Pattern Here

CTET Exam Date 2023 has been announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Check the exam date and new exam pattern for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

CTET Exam Date 2023 OUT: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the dates for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The official notice reads that CTET July Exam will be conducted on August 20, 2023 across the country. The mode of the exam will be offline i.e. pen-paper (OMR) based which is new in the exam pattern.

There will be two papers i.e. Paper I and Paper 2. CTET Paper 1 Date and CTET Paper 2 Date and Time will be declared in due course.

Lakhs of students have applied for CTET 17th Edition Exam. As the exam dates have been announced, students can plan CTET Exam Preparation accordingly.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria and other relevant information is already available on CTET's official website https://ctet.nic.in

CTET Admit Card 2023

The admit card will be released on the official website. The admit cards are expected in the first week of August 2023.

CBSE had invited applications from July 27, 2023 to May 26, 2023 from aspiring teachers who are holding teacher education degrees.

Candidates can check the CTET New Exam Pattern for Paper 1 and Paper 2 below:

CTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2023

Subject Number of Questions and Marks Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 MCQs of 30 Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 MCQs of 30 Marks Language II (compulsory) 30 MCQs of 30 Marks Mathematics 30 MCQs of 30 Marks Environmental Studies 30 MCQs of 30 Marks

CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2023