CTET 2021: Check Best Books for Exam Preparation - Paper 1 & 2!

Best Books for CTET 2021 (Paper 1 & 2):  Preparing for the next CTET exam? Check important and best books for upcoming CTET Paper 1 & 2 preparation. Many questions have been asked from these books in previous CTET exams.

Created On: Sep 20, 2021 11:41 IST
Best Books for CTET: Paper 1 & Paper 2
Best Books for CTET 2021 (Paper 1 & 2): Preparing for the next CTET exam? Check important and best books for upcoming CTET Paper 1 & 2 preparation. In this article, we have provided some important books for CTET exam preparation from which questions have been asked in this years' exam and might be asked again in the next exam. These books are recommended by many teachers and subject experts.

Best Books for CTET: Paper 1

Here is the list of best books for CTET preparation [Paper 1 - Sections: Child Development & Pedagogy (Compulsory), Language I (Compulsory), Language II (Compulsory), Mathematics and Environmental Studies]

Success Master CTET Paper-I: Class I-V by Arihant Publication

A Complete Resource for CTET: Child Development and Pedagogy

CTET and TETs English Language and Pedagogy Paper 1 and 2

CTET & TETs Bhasha Hindi Paper I & II

Wiley's Environmental Studies (EVS) Exam Goalpost for CTET and TETs Exams, Paper - I, Class I - V, 2019

CTET Previous Years’ Papers: *Most Important Resource

Best Books for CTET: Paper 2

Here is the list of best books for CTET preparation [Paper 2 - Sections: Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory), Language I (Compulsory), Language II (Compulsory), Mathematics & Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher), Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)]

CTET Success Master Maths & Science Paper-II for Class VI-VIII by Arihant Publication

A Complete Resource for CTET: Child Development and Pedagogy

CTET and TETs English Language and Pedagogy Paper 1 and 2

CTET & TETs Bhasha Hindi Paper I & II

CTET Success Master Science Social/Studies Paper-II for Class VI-VIII

CTET Previous Years’ Papers: *Most Important Resource

Other important resources for CTET preparation:

CTET Syllabus and Exam Pattern (Paper I & Paper II)

