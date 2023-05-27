CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Released for May 29 to June 2 Exams, Get Direct Link Here

CUET UG 2023 Admit card has been released for exams scheduled from May 29 to June 2, 2023. Paid applicants can download the hall ticket on the official website. Check details here.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET admit card 2023 today i.e. May 27, 2023. The hall ticket has been released for exams scheduled to be held on May 29, 30, 31, and June 1, 2, 2023. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. They will have to enter their login credentials to access it.

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions mentioned in the information bulletin carefully. The notification further stated that some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card, these will be issued subsequently. Also, CUET UG 2023 admit card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later date(s) will also be released subsequently.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

CUET UG 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates CUET 2023 Admit Card Release Date May 27, 2023 CUET exam date 2023 May 29, 30, 31 and June 01, 02 2023

How to Download CUET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download their admission tickets on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on cuet admit card download direct link

Step 3: Now, enter the application number and date of birth

Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the same

Step 6: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

Whom to Contact if difficulty arises in downloading CUET UG 2023 Admit Card?

In case an applicant is facing issues in downloading or accessing the CUET 2023 admit card, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

