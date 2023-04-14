CUET UG Exam City Intimation Slip 2023 To Release on April 30, Admit Card By May, Check Schedule Here

CUET UG Exam 2023: NTA will release the advance exam city intimation slip on April 30. Candidates can download it by using their registration number, date of birth, and password at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check admit card and exam dates here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the exam city slip on April 30 for all the registered candidates. They can download CUET UG exam intimation slip online at cuet.samarth.ac.in. They need to use their registration number, date of birth, and password. The CUET UG advance intimation slip has details about exam dates for the candidates and the allotted city. Now, it is also expected that the admit card will be released by May. In case any candidate is not able to download it, then they should contact on the NTA helpline number: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 between 10 AM and 5 PM. The CUET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31.

CUET UG 2023 Dates

Candidates appearing for entrance exam can check below the dates to stay updated will all the upcoming events:

Events Dates Exam city intimation slip April 30, 2023 CUET UG admit card Second week of May, 2023 CUET UG May 21 to 31, 2023 Reserve Dates for CUET UG June 1 to 7, 2023

How To Download CUET UG Exam City Intimation Slip?

To know the exam date and city, candidates have to download the exam city intimation slip online. Check below the steps to know how to download CUET UG advance city intimation slip -

Step 1: Go to the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CUET UG 2023 - Advance Exam City Intimation.

Step 3: On the new page, a login window will appear.

Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth, and password.

Step 5: The CUET UG exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and save it for future reference

When Will CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Be Released?

NTA is expected to release the admit card of CUET by second week of May. As per the last year's trend, the CUET UG admit card is expected to be released separately for each day. The admit card of CUET must be carried to the exam centre and preserved till the admission process is complete. The admit card is released online on the official website and candidates have to log in and download the hall ticket in PDF format.

