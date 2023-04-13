CUET UG 2023 Exam Date Out, Check Latest Updates About Admit Card, Syllabus & Exam Pattern Here.

NTA has closed the applications for CUET UG 2023 and will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2023 exam from May 21, 2023, onwards. Candidates can check exam schedule here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the admission application process for its Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on April 11, 2023. According to the schedule, the examination authority will release the city intimation slip on April 30, 2023. NTA will conduct the CUET examination for the undergraduate programmes from May 21 to May 31, 2023. Authorities have also reserved seven days from June 1 to June 7, 2023, for the entrance exam.

Candidates are advised to go through all the details mentioned in the information bulletin in case of any doubts. They can click on the direct link given below to access the CUET UG information brochure.



CUET UG 2023 Exam Schedule

Those candidates who have successfully registered for the CUET UG exam can check the important dates in the table given below:

Events Dates Announcement of the city of the CUET UG 2023 April 30, 2023 CUET UG Exam 2023 May 21 to May 31 Reserve Dates for CUET UG 2023 June 1, 2023, to June 7, 2023 CUET UG Answer Key 2023 To be announced Declaration of CUET UG result 2023 To be announced

CUET UG Admit Card 2023

As per the recent updates, the CUET UG admit card 2023 is expected to be released in the second week of May. Candidates must note that CUET admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the candidates at the exam centre. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.

CUET UG 2023 Statistics

As per the recent updates, over 16 lakh candidates have applied for CUET undergraduate exam for the upcoming academic session, out of which 13.995 lakh candidates have made the payment of the application fee and submitted the form. In an official Tweet, the UGC Chairman informed that there is a 41% increase in the total number of candidates appearing for the examination as compared to the previous year.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern

According to the information provided on the official website the Common University Entrance Test (UG) will be conducted in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi and Punjabi.

The entrance exam will have three sections including Section 1A comprising 13 languages, Section 1B has 20 other languages, Section 2 will have 27 domain subjects and Section 3 will have the general test and the applicants can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all sections.

Sections Subjects Questions to be Attempted Section 1A (Languages) 13 different languages 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language Section 1B (Languages) 20 languages Section 2 - Domain 27 domains specific subjects 35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50 Section 3 - General Test 50 Questions to be attempted out of 60

CUET UG 2023 Participating Central Universities

The exam scores of CUET UG 2023 will be accepted by all the undergraduate admissions across all the central and public universities in India. Candidates who have applied for admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes can check the participating central universities in the table given below

S.No. Participating Universities 1 Aligarh Muslim University 2 Assam University 3 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 4 Banaras Hindu University 5 Central Sanskrit University 6 Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh 7 Central University Of Andhra Pradesh 8 Central University Of Gujarat 9 Central University Of Haryana 10 Central University Of Himachal Pradesh 11 Central University Of Jammu 12 Central University Of Jharkhand 13 Central University Of Karnataka 14 Central University Of Kashmir 15 Central University Of Kerala 16 Central University Of Odisha 17 Central University Of Rajasthan 18 Central University Of South Bihar 19 Central University Of Tamil Nadu 20 Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya 21 Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya 22 Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University 23 Indira Gandhi National Tribal University 24 Jamia Millia Islamia 25 Jawaharlal Nehru University 26 Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya 27 Mahatma Gandhi Central University 28 Manipur University 29 Maulana Azad National Urdu University 30 Mizoram University 31 Nagaland University 32 National Sanskrit University 33 North-Eastern Hill University 34 Pondicherry University 35 Rajiv Gandhi University 36 Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University 37 Sikkim University 38 Tezpur University 39 The English And Foreign Languages University 40 Tripura University 41 University Of Allahabad 42 University Of Delhi 43 University Of Hyderabad 44 Visva-Bharati University

