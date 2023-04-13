CUET UG 2023 Exam Date Out, Check Latest Updates About Admit Card, Syllabus & Exam Pattern Here.

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the admission application process for its Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on April 11, 2023. According to the schedule, the examination authority will release the city intimation slip on April 30, 2023. NTA will conduct the CUET examination for the undergraduate programmes from May 21 to May 31, 2023. Authorities have also reserved seven days from June 1 to June 7, 2023, for the entrance exam.
Candidates are advised to go through all the details mentioned in the information bulletin in case of any doubts. They can click on the direct link given below to access the CUET UG information brochure.
CUET UG 2023 Exam Schedule
Those candidates who have successfully registered for the CUET UG exam can check the important dates in the table given below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Announcement of the city of the CUET UG 2023
|
April 30, 2023
|
CUET UG Exam 2023
|
May 21 to May 31
|
Reserve Dates for CUET UG 2023
|
June 1, 2023, to June 7, 2023
|
CUET UG Answer Key 2023
|
To be announced
|
Declaration of CUET UG result 2023
|
To be announced
CUET UG Admit Card 2023
As per the recent updates, the CUET UG admit card 2023 is expected to be released in the second week of May. Candidates must note that CUET admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the candidates at the exam centre. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.
CUET UG 2023 Statistics
As per the recent updates, over 16 lakh candidates have applied for CUET undergraduate exam for the upcoming academic session, out of which 13.995 lakh candidates have made the payment of the application fee and submitted the form. In an official Tweet, the UGC Chairman informed that there is a 41% increase in the total number of candidates appearing for the examination as compared to the previous year.
CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern
According to the information provided on the official website the Common University Entrance Test (UG) will be conducted in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi and Punjabi.
The entrance exam will have three sections including Section 1A comprising 13 languages, Section 1B has 20 other languages, Section 2 will have 27 domain subjects and Section 3 will have the general test and the applicants can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all sections.
|
Sections
|
Subjects
|
Questions to be Attempted
|
Section 1A (Languages)
|
13 different languages
|
40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language
|
Section 1B (Languages)
|
20 languages
|
Section 2 - Domain
|
27 domains specific subjects
|
35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50
|
Section 3 - General Test
|
50 Questions to be attempted out of 60
CUET UG 2023 Participating Central Universities
The exam scores of CUET UG 2023 will be accepted by all the undergraduate admissions across all the central and public universities in India. Candidates who have applied for admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes can check the participating central universities in the table given below
|
S.No.
|
Participating Universities
|
1
|
Aligarh Muslim University
|
2
|
Assam University
|
3
|
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
4
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
5
|
Central Sanskrit University
|
6
|
Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh
|
7
|
Central University Of Andhra Pradesh
|
8
|
Central University Of Gujarat
|
9
|
Central University Of Haryana
|
10
|
Central University Of Himachal Pradesh
|
11
|
Central University Of Jammu
|
12
|
Central University Of Jharkhand
|
13
|
Central University Of Karnataka
|
14
|
Central University Of Kashmir
|
15
|
Central University Of Kerala
|
16
|
Central University Of Odisha
|
17
|
Central University Of Rajasthan
|
18
|
Central University Of South Bihar
|
19
|
Central University Of Tamil Nadu
|
20
|
Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya
|
21
|
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
|
22
|
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
|
23
|
Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
|
24
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
25
|
Jawaharlal Nehru University
|
26
|
Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
|
27
|
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
|
28
|
Manipur University
|
29
|
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
|
30
|
Mizoram University
|
31
|
Nagaland University
|
32
|
National Sanskrit University
|
33
|
North-Eastern Hill University
|
34
|
Pondicherry University
|
35
|
Rajiv Gandhi University
|
36
|
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
|
37
|
Sikkim University
|
38
|
Tezpur University
|
39
|
The English And Foreign Languages University
|
40
|
Tripura University
|
41
|
University Of Allahabad
|
42
|
University Of Delhi
|
43
|
University Of Hyderabad
|
44
|
Visva-Bharati University
