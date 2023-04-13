CUET UG 2023 Exam Date Out, Check Latest Updates About Admit Card, Syllabus & Exam Pattern Here.

NTA has closed the applications for CUET UG 2023 and will conduct the Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2023 exam from May 21, 2023, onwards. Candidates can check exam schedule here 

CUET UG Exam Date 2023 Out, Check cuet ug dates Here.
CUET UG Exam Date 2023 Out, Check cuet ug dates Here.

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) closed the admission application process for its Common University Entrance Test (UG) 2023 on April 11, 2023. According to the schedule, the examination authority will release the city intimation slip on April 30, 2023. NTA will conduct the CUET examination for the undergraduate programmes from May 21 to May 31, 2023. Authorities have also reserved seven days from June 1 to June 7, 2023, for the entrance exam.

Candidates are advised to go through all the details mentioned in the information bulletin in case of any doubts. They can click on the direct link given below to access the CUET UG information brochure.

CUET UG 2023 Information Bulletin  - Direct Link

CUET UG 2023 Exam Schedule

Those candidates who have successfully registered for the CUET UG exam can check the important dates in the table given below:

Career Counseling

Events

Dates

Announcement of the city of the CUET UG 2023

April 30, 2023

CUET UG Exam 2023

May 21 to May 31

Reserve Dates for CUET UG 2023

June 1, 2023, to June 7, 2023

CUET UG Answer Key 2023

To be announced

Declaration of CUET UG result 2023

To be announced

CUET UG Admit Card 2023

As per the recent updates, the CUET UG admit card 2023 is expected to be released in the second week of May. Candidates must note that CUET admit card is a mandatory document that has to be carried by the candidates at the exam centre. No candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card. 

CUET UG 2023 Statistics

As per the recent updates, over 16 lakh candidates have applied for CUET undergraduate exam for the upcoming academic session, out of which 13.995 lakh candidates have made the payment of the application fee and submitted the form. In an official Tweet, the UGC Chairman informed that there is a 41% increase in the total number of candidates appearing for the examination as compared to the previous year.

CUET UG 2023 Exam Pattern 

According to the information provided on the official website the Common University Entrance Test (UG) will be conducted in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages including Hindi, English, Gujarati, Kannada, Assamese, Malayalam, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Marathi and Punjabi. 

The entrance exam will have three sections including Section 1A comprising 13 languages, Section 1B has 20 other languages, Section 2 will have 27 domain subjects and Section 3 will have the general test and the applicants can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all sections.

Sections

Subjects

Questions to be Attempted

Section 1A (Languages)

13 different languages

40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language

Section 1B (Languages)

20 languages

Section 2 - Domain

27 domains specific subjects

35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50

Section 3 - General Test

50 Questions to be attempted out of 60

CUET UG 2023 Participating Central Universities

The exam scores of  CUET UG 2023 will be accepted by all the undergraduate admissions across all the central and public universities in India. Candidates who have applied for admission into various undergraduate (UG) programmes can check the participating central universities in the table given below 

S.No.

Participating Universities

1

Aligarh Muslim University

2

Assam University

3

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

4

Banaras Hindu University

5

Central Sanskrit University

6

Central Tribal University Of Andhra Pradesh

7

Central University Of Andhra Pradesh

8

Central University Of Gujarat

9

Central University Of Haryana

10

Central University Of Himachal Pradesh

11

Central University Of Jammu

12

Central University Of Jharkhand

13

Central University Of Karnataka

14

Central University Of Kashmir

15

Central University Of Kerala

16

Central University Of Odisha

17

Central University Of Rajasthan

18

Central University Of South Bihar

19

Central University Of Tamil Nadu

20

Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya

21

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

22

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

23

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

24

Jamia Millia Islamia

25

Jawaharlal Nehru University

26

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

27

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

28

Manipur University

29

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

30

Mizoram University

31

Nagaland University

32

National Sanskrit University

33

North-Eastern Hill University

34

Pondicherry University

35

Rajiv Gandhi University

36

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

37

Sikkim University

38

Tezpur University

39

The English And Foreign Languages University

40

Tripura University

41

University Of Allahabad

42

University Of Delhi

43

University Of Hyderabad

44

Visva-Bharati University

Also Read:

FAQ

Is CUET 2023 UG conducted twice a year?

No, CUET is conducted only once a year in May. Candidates interested in securing an admission for 2023-24 are required to appear for the exams in May 2023.

How can I know my CUET exam date?

Candidates can visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in to know the CUET UG exam dates

What is the exam date of CUET 2023?

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be held from May 21, 2023, to May 31, 2023.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next