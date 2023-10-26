DDU Result 2023 OUT on ddugu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Semester Marksheet

DDU Result 2023 OUT: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, and M.Sc on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

DDU Result 2023: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University formerly known as Gorakhpur University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, M.A, and M.Sc, and other exams. Deen Dayal Upadhyay University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website of the university- ddugu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the DDU results by their roll number and date of birth.

DDU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Gorakhpur University results on the official website of the University- ddugu.ac.in.

How to check Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Results 2023 ?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, M.A, and B.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the DDU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - ddugu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Student’s Corner’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section given in there.

Step 3: Select your course and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number,date of birth, and click on the search result button.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University Results 2023

Check here the direct link to download DDU Results of various UG and PG courses.

Course Result Links Second Semester CBCS Examination 2022-23 Click here Fourth Semester CBCS Examination 2022-23 Click here First Semester(PG) CBCS Examination 2022-23 Click here

Highlights of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU) formerly known as Gorakhpur University is located in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1957. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

DDU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the faculty of agriculture, faculty of arts, humanities and social sciences, faculty of commerce, faculty of engineering and technology, faculty of fine art and performing art, faculty of language, faculty of legal studies, faculty of management, faculty of medicine, faculty of rural science, faculty of science, faculty of teacher education, faculty of vocational courses.