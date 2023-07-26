Delhi Book Fair 2023: Date, Tickets, Timings and How It Will Be Helpful for Students

Delhi Book Fair 2023 - Date, Timings, Venue: The 27th edition of the Delhi Book Fair is being organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from July 29 to August 02, 2023. The event is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, coinciding with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the G20 Summit. The theme of the fair is 'Books in Nation Building,' emphasising the importance of books as a source of knowledge, skills, and wisdom for the development of human civilisations. Additionally, the fair features the 23rd Stationery Fair and the 7th Office Automation & Corporate Gift Fair as added attractions.
|
Delhi Book Fair 2023 Overview
|
Event
|
Delhi Book Fair 2023
|
Website
|
https://indiatradefair.com/micro-delhi-fair/
|
Edition
|
27th
|
Theme
|
Books in Nation Building
|
Venue
|
Pragati Maidan, New Delhi
|
Date
|
29th July,2023 to 2nd August,2023
|
Timings
|
10.00 AM to 6.00 PM
Delhi Book Fair Tickets: How to Buy Online and Offline
As per the website of the India Trade Fair, entry to the event is free.
There is no prior registration to be done for the event.
Why is Delhi Book Fair 2023 Important For Students?
Despite digital technologies, physical books play a crucial role in physical, mental, and spiritual human development.
Here are the top reasons why the Delhi Book Fair 2023 is important for students:
- Theme: The theme of the event is “Books in Nation Building”. Books play a crucial role in nation-building, imparting knowledge, skills, and wisdom, shaping responsible citizens, and contributing to the progress and advancement of the country and it is a must for the learning and growing minds - our future - the students of our country.
- Diverse Book Selection: The Delhi Book Fair is expected to have around 500+ exhibitors based on the previous turnouts. Hence, they would house an extensive collection of books across different genres and subjects. This variety of books, especially on the theme of the book fair, will allow students to discover and explore different genres and points of view. This will expand their horizons to new scales.
- Interaction with Authors and Publishers - Networking Opportunities: The book fair at Pragati Maidan is expected to host several events such as conferences, seminars, meets between buyers and sellers, book releases, book discussions, literary activities for children and meet and greet with authors. These are excellent opportunities for young students to meet prominent and growing minds in the literary field, expand their networks, and learn from the well-learned. This can open up potential opportunities for internships, collaborations, or future career paths for students interested in writing, publishing, or the literary world, in general.