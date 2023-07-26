Delhi Book Fair 2023 Date and Timings: The Delhi Book Fair 2023 is scheduled to start on July 29th, 2023 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Find out all details about the book fair, venue, timings, the theme of the event and why it is a must-attend event for young learners and students.

Delhi Book Fair 2023: Date, Tickets, Timings and How It Will Be Helpful for Students

Delhi Book Fair 2023 - Date, Timings, Venue: The 27th edition of the Delhi Book Fair is being organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from July 29 to August 02, 2023. The event is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, coinciding with the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the G20 Summit. The theme of the fair is 'Books in Nation Building,' emphasising the importance of books as a source of knowledge, skills, and wisdom for the development of human civilisations. Additionally, the fair features the 23rd Stationery Fair and the 7th Office Automation & Corporate Gift Fair as added attractions.

Delhi Book Fair 2023 Overview Event Delhi Book Fair 2023 Website https://indiatradefair.com/micro-delhi-fair/ Edition 27th Theme Books in Nation Building Venue Pragati Maidan, New Delhi Date 29th July,2023 to 2nd August,2023 Timings 10.00 AM to 6.00 PM

Delhi Book Fair Tickets: How to Buy Online and Offline

As per the website of the India Trade Fair, entry to the event is free.

There is no prior registration to be done for the event.

Why is Delhi Book Fair 2023 Important For Students?

Despite digital technologies, physical books play a crucial role in physical, mental, and spiritual human development.

Here are the top reasons why the Delhi Book Fair 2023 is important for students: