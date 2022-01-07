Delhi District Court Interview Date 2022 for Process Server Post Postponed @delhicourts.nic.in, Check Details

Delhi District Court (DDC) has postponed the interview for the Process Server Post on its official website -delhidistrictcourts.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Delhi District Court Interview Date 2022 Postponed : Delhi District Court (DDC) has postponed the interview for the Process Server Post. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Process Server (Post Code A-6) can check the postponement notice from the official website of Delhi District Court -delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

You can download the Delhi District Court Interview Date 2022 Postponement notice from the official website after following the below steps

How to Download Delhi District Court Interview Date 2022 Postponement Notice Check Steps

Go to official website of DDC - delhidistrictcourts.nic.in

Go to the 'Recruitment' section on home page.

Click on the link 'Notice regarding Postponement of Interview scheduled to be held on 08.01.2022 for the post of Process Server (Post Code A-6)' on the home page.

It will redirect you to a new page where you will get the PDF of Delhi District Court Interview Date 2022 Postponement Notice.

Download and save the same for future reference.

You can download the Delhi District Court Interview Date 2022 Postponement Notice also directly with the link given below.

It is noted that Delhi District Court (DDC) was set to conduct the interview for the post of Process Server (Post Code A-6) on 08.01.2022. Now interview has been postponed till further notice.



Notification further says, "This is to bring in the notice of all the candidates that the Interview for the post of Process Server (Post Code A-6) scheduled for 08.01.2022 in Delhi District Court has been postponed till further notice. All candidates are advised to visit the official website on regular basis for related information.