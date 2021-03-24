Delhi District Court Medical Test Schedule 2021 Released for JJA/ DEO Post @delhicourts.nic.in, Check Details Here

Delhi District Court Medical Test Schedule 2021: Delhi District Court (DDC) has released the medical test schedule for the posts of Junior Judicial Assistants/Data Entry Operator (Grade-"A")- Second Batch on its official website. Delhi District Court (DDC) will conduct the medical test from 01 April 2021 onwards. All those candidates who have been selected finally for medical test round can check the details schedule available on the official website of Delhi District Court (DDC).i.e.delhicourts.nic.in.

Schedule for Medical Examination of Newly Recruited Junior Judicial Assistants/Data Entry Operator (Grade-"A")- Second Batch is available on the official website of Delhi District Court (DDC),

Candidates who have qualified for the Medical Test round for Junior Judicial Assistants/Data Entry Operator (Grade-"A") should note that they will have to appear 9.00 am sharply according to their dates of

Medical Examination at the Medical Board ( Room No. 217 ) at the venue mentioned in the notification. Candidates will have to bring the Copy of Offer Letter, ID Proof in Original (photocopy also), 10 Passport Size Photograph and other as mentioned in the notification.



Candidates can check the details Medical Test schedule available on the official website of Delhi District Court (DDC). You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Delhi District Court Medical Test Schedule 2021 for JJA/ DEO Post





