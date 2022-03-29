Delhi Forest Guard Result 2022 Announced on forest.delhigovt.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Delhi Forest Guard Result 2022: Delhi Forest and Wild Life Department. Govt. of Delhi has announced the result of Forest Guard / Wild Life Guard and Forest Ranger on its website. All those who appeared in the Delhi Forest Exam 2020 can download their result through the official website of Delhi Forest.i.e. forest.delhigovt.nic.in.

According to the result, A total of 253 candidates have been selected for Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test. The result is available in the form of a PDF. Candidates can download Forest Guard / Wild Life Guard and Forest Ranger Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Delhi Forest Guard Result 2022?

Visit the official website of forest.delhigovt.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Delhi Forest Guard Result 2022'. Then, A PDF will be opened. Download Delhi Forest Guard Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download Delhi Forest Guard Result 2022

The department of Forest and wildlife conducted a computer-based test for recruitment in the respect of this post on 1 March to 7 March 2022. This drive is being done to recruit 211 vacancies out of which 88 are for UR, 57 are for OBC, 30 are for SC, 15 are for ST, and 21 are for EWS.

Shortlisted candidates are eligible for PET/PST. The details of the exam will be communicated in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Candidates can directly download Delhi Forest Guard Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.