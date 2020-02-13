Delhi HC Chauffeur Interview Schedule 2020 Announced @delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi HC Chauffeur Interview Schedule 2020 Download: Delhi High Court has announced the Interview Schedule for the Chauffeur posts on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified the Skill Test for the Chauffeur posts can check the Interview Schedule from the official website of Delhi HC - http://delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Delhi High Court will conduct the Stage-III i.e. Interview round for the Chauffeur (Open) Examination-2019 on 01/08/09/14 and 15 March 2020. All the candidates who have qualified the Skill Test for the Chauffeur (Open) Examination-2019 will have to appear for the Interview round as per the schedule mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can download their Admit card from the 25 February 2020 from the official website of Delhi High Court.

It is to be noted that Delhi High Court had earlier declared lists of all the 553 candidates who have qualified in Skill Tests.

Direct Link for Delhi HC Chauffeur Interview Schedule 2020

High Court had invited applications for the Posts of Chauffeur for which a number of candidates from the age group 18 to 27 years were applied. The overall recruitment process is based on the candidate's performance in written test, skill test and interview.

Delhi HC Chauffeur Interview Schedule 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in

You will have to click the link "NOTICE FOR THE DATE(S) OF INTERVIEW FOR CHAUFFEUR (OPEN) EXAMINATION-2019." given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Interview Schedule.

You should take print out of the Interview Schedule and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi High Court for latest updates regarding the Chauffeur (open) Examination-2019. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.